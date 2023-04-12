Roam The condoms come in four shades

Yup – we’re also baffled as to why these skin coloured condoms have never been made before.

But thanks to sexual wellness brand Roam, you can now buy condoms that match skin tone, with their offering available in four tones: Dark Brown, Medium Brown, Light Brown and also in Original Latex.

And they don’t just feel good, buying a box of skin coloured condoms DOES good too. To combat stigma, improve accessibility and support contraception usage, for every skin tone Condom purchased, Roam gives a condom back in partnership with Brook, the UK’s leading sexual health and wellbeing charity helping to unlock contraception access in communities where sex is more stigmatised.

Yup, although you can buy skin tone plasters and condoms of every flavour and fluorescent colour under the sun, until now, no one has thought to combine the two.

A spokesperson from Roam told HuffPost UK: “Roam has been built to end the stigma and shame in shopping for sex for everyone. Legacy brands have failed to address nuanced needs of all sexually active communities.

“The launch of our Skin Tone Condoms presents a choice that has never existed before, one that celebrates individuality. Designed to be the perfect balance between sensation and safety to protect your pleasure and community.”

The skin tone condoms are 100% vegan, pH balanced and made in the UK so as well being great for pleasure, they’re also amazing for the planet. Roam’s condoms are made with up to 40% less plastic vs traditional condom foils, so every time you get down with a Roam condom, you’re saving plastic too.

You’ll be able to get your hands on a pack of Roam Skin Tone Condoms on Amazon and in Boots and Superdrug stores nationwide from April 17.

A pack of 12 costs £15, 18 come in at £20 or stock up with 36 for £35. Sizes include slim, regular, and large.