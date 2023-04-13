There's A Reason Why This Genius Space-Saving Table Is Instagram's Most Viewed Product Video

Transformer Table The Transformer Table is your space-saving dining solution

Transformer Table has claimed to be one of the fastest growing furniture companies in the world, it has garnered the seal of approval from recognised celebrities, as well as interior shoppers, so it is one label to have on your radar.

The brand’s namesake product, the Transformer Table, has been likened to the Dyson Airwrap or the Tesla of the interior world. But, what is all the fuss about?

Perfect for those who don’t have room to house a big dining table all year round, the table can expand from 18 inches to 10 feet long, thanks to the modular design.

It also comes with five panels to help make the transformation, which you can add all at once to achieve the maximum 12-seater set-up, or opt to include one panel for a four-seater – the choice is yours.

Transformer Table The table transforms into a variety of shapes and sizes

Best of all, Transformer Table has insisted one person can construct their table on their own with ease, especially as no screws, or other tools are required, which makes for fuss-free DIY, and hosting.

It has been designed from solid wood, which is sturdy enough to hold up to 340kg. It comes in five colours, including American Mahogany, Silver Birch, Canadian Dark Oak, Australian Acacia and Farmhouse White, to suit all interior colour schemes.

The Transformer Table first garnered huge popularity from a video of the genius home furniture being assembled by content creator Rasha Abdel Reda’s Instagram video back in 2022.

Over the last few months this video has amassed the attention of over 5 million people – and that’s just the number of likes on one social media platform.

It has been reported the clip has been viewed a jaw-dropping 300 million times across various outlets, which reportedly makes it the most viewed product video on Instagram.

Considering a Super Bowl commercial tends to receive 106 million views for half a minute, these statistics speak volumes.

Whether you live on your own, in a couple, or with family, if you love hosting this is the key ingredient to make family times, and get togethers with friends comfortable for all.

Transformer Table When at its smallest, the Transformer Table could be used as a desk or side table

If you don’t have space, or a need for the 12-seater option of the Transformer Table, you may later in life, and this design saves you having to rebuy a larger table later down the line.

Shoppers can purchase the 6-in-1 Transformer Table on its own, or as part of a bundle, as a variety of sets with numerous seating arrangements are available to shop online now.

Customers can opt to have a modular bench or two, which you can also expand to seat all guests, as well as in a set with individual seats.

Plus, Transformer Table is offering shoppers free delivery across the UK and 35 other countries, so there are no extra fees added at the checkout.

