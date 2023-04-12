LifeBeautyshoppingTech

24 Products You Probably Didn't Realise Need Replacing More Often Than You Are Currently

From bath mats and shower curtains to kitchen towels and loofahs, you'll be shocked to find out these things needed replacing as much as they do.

Freelance journalist

If you’re someone who thinks a wash, dust, and a spritz of anti-bac here and there does the job, you might want to take a seat.

Granted, it might be pretty evident when some things around the house need replacing, whether a lightbulb has gone or the handle of your pan is feeling loose, but you might not realise how often other not-so-obvious products need changing.

From the dreaded mouldy bottom of the shower curtain to the annoying vacuum that doesn’t seem to be picking anything up, here’s a helpful list of household items that you should probably retire to the bin asap...

1
Amazon
Sponges don't always completely ridding items of dirt and bacteria, so the key is to throw them away every two to four weeks
Dish sponges are some of the most bacteria-ridden objects within your home, you should throw them away before they start to smell and fall apart. This pack of 12 MR.SIGA scrub sponges will keep you going for at least six months.
£9.99 for 12 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Although it’s recommended that kitchen towels are swapped out every day, you should think about replacing them completely every year
Being one of the most used tools within the kitchen means they can harbour a lot of bacteria, and washing them will decrease their ability to absorb liquids. Replace yours with this set of 12 absorbing dish towels which you can swap out when your others are in the wash.
£14.99 for 12 at Amazon
3
Amazon
The rule of thumb is that your water filter should be swapped out every four weeks to enjoy its optimum performance.
If not changed, you run the risk of the filter stopping working altogether. If you’re looking for a new jug, or maybe to invest in a water filter, this Brita jug comes with three ready-to-change filter cartridges.
£23.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
The floors around your house can be one of the dirtiest places, so it’s no surprise that mop heads need to be replaced every two months
With proper cleaning, to ensure bacteria multiply, they can be changed less regularly and this E-Cloth mop does just that. Its reusable microfibre mop head (that can perform for up to 100 washes) targets grease, grime and bacteria on your floors using just water.
£18.29 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Located in such a humid and low-ventilated environment, shower curtains are prone to making home to mould and mildew, so you should look at replacing them every six months to a year
It is also advised that you wash your shower curtain once a month to keep it fresh. Save the hassle with this mould and mildew-resistant shower curtain, which is ready to hang.
£7.75 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A plastic loofah living in your shower can become a hub for growing mould, so make sure to swap yours out every one to two months
Remember, you should always stop using your loofah at the very first sign of mould. Or save the hassle with this silicone shower body brush, which you can throw in the washing machine to clean.
£5.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Prevent harmful bacteria build up on your bath mats by ensuring you grab a new one every couple of years
The bathroom floor is one of the dirtiest places in the home and with heavy foot traffic, it's no surprise that bath mats need replacing every two years. So why not treat your feet to this extra soft memory foam, non-slip mat?
£11.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Speaking of the bathroom being a damp and germy environment, your towels should be replaced every one to three years, but ideally after two
Getting less effective the longer you have them, starting to smell after a couple of uses, and general wear and tear are all signs that it’s time to invest in a new set. Hit refresh on your towel collection with this soft eight piece cotton set.
£21.99 for eight at Amazon
9
Amazon
Get into the habit of changing your mascara every three months minimum, or six months at the absolute max
This is typically the stage where the formula starts to dry out and clump up. But who said a new mascara has to break the bank? Grab this highly-reviewed bargain Rimmel 3D volumising lash mascara.
£3.15 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Taking into consideration the frequency of cooking and the shape they’re in, pots and pans last for roughly five years before they need to be thrown away
If your stainless steel pots are pitting or your pans are starting to peel, retire them instantly. This Tefal five-piece non-stick set is a great (and affordable) option if you’re looking at replacing your cookware.
£49.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
Jumped on the recent air fryer hype? You may be shocked to find out that air fryers tend to need replacing after two to three years
If you don’t use yours frequently, it may last longer, but everyday use will significantly reduce its lifespan. If you’re looking for a quality air fryer upgrade, this Ninja air fryer max has over 17,000 reviews and averages at 4.8 stars.
£129 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Avoid that annoying smoke alarm chirp by changing its batteries at least once a year, if not every six months
You should test your smoke alarm batteries at least once a month, to ensure good measure. Get long-lasting power with these pack of three Energizer 9V batteries, great for powering the everyday essentials around your home.
£5.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
If you use your razor daily, then you should replace the blade every 1-2 weeks
However, if you only shave twice a week then your razor head should last between 4-6 weeks before replacing. A new blade will offer a closer and cleaner shave, helping prevent razor burns, irritation, and ingrown hairs. This Wilkinson Sword razor comes with nine blade refills, so you’re all set to regularly swap them out.
£12 at Amazon
14
Amazon
On average, your vacuum needs upgrading every six to eight years
Is your vacuum constantly getting clogged? Or maybe its suction just isn’t picking up the dirt anymore? If you’re experiencing any of these issues, you might want to be on the lookout for a new vacuum as they last between six and eight years before they need replacing. You can clean for longer, and empty your vacuum less frequently, with this high suction yet lightweight Vax Mach air.
£89 at Amazon
15
Amazon
Moisturisers can be stored on your vanity for between 12 and 24 months
Like many other products, if you notice a change in smell or texture of the moisturiser, it probably is ready for the bin. Additional ingredients such as SPFs and using your fingers to scoop out product will also decrease its shelf life. Use a moisturiser with a pump head, like this one from CeraVe, to avoid external bacteria from your fingers getting into the product.
£10.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
Notice a metallic taste in your morning cuppa? You should think about upgrading your electric kettle every four to five years
Or change when obvious signs appear, such as rusting or a large amount of limescale buildup. This glass Russell Hobbs kettle comes with a removable and washable filter, to keep on top of its maintenance and cleaning.
£39.42 at Amazon
17
Amazon
Swap out your toothbrush every three to four months to minimise the risk of dental issues
If you don’t change your toothbrush, the bristles will lose their stiffness, preventing it from effectively removing food and bacteria. This highly-rated electric toothbrush comes with eight brush heads, that can be changed when the bristles go awry.
£39.95 at Amazon
18
Amazon
You should invest in a new curling iron after three years, to avoid overusing and it becoming a fire hazard
Its lifespan is also affected by how often you use the tool, typically lasting anywhere between 500 and 1,000 hours. This BaByliss air styler does the trick of shaping, curling, styling and drying all in one.
£64.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
Gathering dust, sweat and even mould, after one to two years the lifespan of a pillow comes to an end
Neck pain, flatness, lumpy inner materials, and sweat stains are all hints that your pillows aren’t so dreamy anymore. Get your hands on this set of four super support, hypoallergenic Slumberdown pillows, perfect for relieving neck pain.
£23.75 for four at Amazon
20
Amazon
After six to eight years you might notice your mattress starts to negatively impact your sleep
Whether your mattress has started to sag, it feels a bit more springy, or you often wake up with muscle aches, maybe it's time to get rid of your old mattress. Instead, invest in this OYT quilted memory foam double bed mattress, for a good night's sleep.
£149.49 at Amazon
21
Amazon
It’s said that two to three years is the ideal amount of usage before it’s time to replace your sheets
Are your bed sheets past their prime? If you’re noticing yellowing or thinning, your bed sheets might just be calling out for you to replace them. With this four-piece bedding sheet set, which is wrinkle, shrinkage and fade-resistant, you won’t have to worry about swapping them again anytime soon.
£13.99 at Amazon
22
Amazon
Depending on how often they’ve been used, many suggest cutlery to be replaced after five years to avoid blunt knives and flatware from losing their shine
If you need more pressure to cut through your food, this is a telltale sign of replacement. Get a hold of this 20-piece contemporary stainless steel flatware set, that are designed for strength, utility and easy cleaning.
£11.99 at Amazon
23
Amazon
Air purifier filters should be replaced every six to 12 months, depending on your indoor air quality, so if you haven’t touched yours since last summer, you might want to check it out
With allergy season soon approaching, make sure your air purifier is in tip-top condition by replacing its filter. If you’re on the market for a new air purifier, this Levoit mini air purifier has a three-filter stage and quiet operation, so you can adjust it to fit your needs and wave goodbye to any disturbingly loud rattling.
£49.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
Find time to declutter your nail polish collection every 18 to 24 months
Opened bottles can cause ingredients to evaporate, with the polish thickening, separating and becoming gloopy. Get a brand new set of nail polish essentials with this set of 12 from Rimmel London.
£20.88 at Amazon
