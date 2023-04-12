24 Products You Probably Didn't Realise Need Replacing More Often Than You Are Currently

We hope you love the products we recommend – all of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.
If you’re someone who thinks a wash, dust, and a spritz of anti-bac here and there does the job, you might want to take a seat.
Granted, it might be pretty evident when some things around the house need replacing, whether a lightbulb has gone or the handle of your pan is feeling loose, but you might not realise how often other not-so-obvious products need changing.
From the dreaded mouldy bottom of the shower curtain to the annoying vacuum that doesn’t seem to be picking anything up, here’s a helpful list of household items that you should probably retire to the bin asap...