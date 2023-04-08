We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
With spring officially here, it’s safe to say that I’m keen to give my home a bit of a refresh, and make some decorative changes for the summer months. But I most definitely don’t have the money, or permission from my landlord, to do a full-on redesign — so I’m hoping to give my home a new lease of life in simple ways like swapping out cushions and duvet covers, updating a few fixings, and adding the odd ornament or two.
From pretty pastel hues and romantic scalloped edges, to rustic rattan accessories paired with on-trend retro patterns, I’ve pulled together this renter-friendly selection of homeware pieces and DIY tasks that are well worth checking out if you’re keen to bring spring into your abode — without blowing the bank.