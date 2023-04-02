Get Your Garden Furniture Before Prices Go Up – Here Are 23 Top Picks Under £200

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
If you didn’t know already, garden furniture prices typically soar from about mid-April onwards. Essentially, as soon as the sun starts to make a regular appearance, demand drastically increases, and before you know it, you’ll be paying way over the odds to secure the goods.
So, if you’re keen to avoid getting caught out, it’s best to buy your furniture now.
Whether you’re after somewhere to sit and read your book, socialise with friends or sunbathe, I’ve got you covered with this selection of deck chairs, dining sets, sofas, benches and sun loungers.
There’s something for every size and style of outdoor space, but best of all, they’re all under £200...