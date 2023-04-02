LifeshoppingHome and Gardensummer

Get Your Garden Furniture Before Prices Go Up – Here Are 23 Top Picks Under £200

There’s something for every size and style of space – but we can’t guarantee these prices will stay this low for much longer.

Shopping Writer

These lovely pieces of garden furniture are sure to see you through many summers to come
Mixed Retailers
These lovely pieces of garden furniture are sure to see you through many summers to come

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

If you didn’t know already, garden furniture prices typically soar from about mid-April onwards. Essentially, as soon as the sun starts to make a regular appearance, demand drastically increases, and before you know it, you’ll be paying way over the odds to secure the goods.

So, if you’re keen to avoid getting caught out, it’s best to buy your furniture now.

Whether you’re after somewhere to sit and read your book, socialise with friends or sunbathe, I’ve got you covered with this selection of deck chairs, dining sets, sofas, benches and sun loungers.

There’s something for every size and style of outdoor space, but best of all, they’re all under £200...

1
The Range
Add some prestige to your patio with this padded bistro set for two
With their sleek and sophisticated black rattan-effect finish, and soft and inviting white cushions, these chairs would make the perfect addition to any patio or terrace. Simply place a bottle of wine on the table in the middle, and enjoy an al fresco evening with your mate or date.
£69.99 (was £99.99) from The Range
2
Dunelm
Accessorise this simple four-piece sofa set with colourful pillows and throws
Simple yet chic, this set is exactly what you need if you’d love a sofa set — but don’t want to blow the budget. Made from recycled materials and finished with a weather resistant wood effect finish, it looks super chic and contemporary, and can be easily accessorised to suit your style.
£199 (was £229) from Dunelm
3
Amazon
But if you’re after a rattan sofa set, then check out this affordable option
Rattan sofa sets can be really expensive — so I was delighted to find this highly-rated one for such a great price. The coffee table has been topped with stylish tempered glass, all of the seat cushions are included, and there are various different colour combinations to choose from.
£159.99 from Amazon
4
The Range
Bring some elegance to your garden with this antique style powder pink iron bench
With its ornate floral carvings, and slim yet sturdy cast iron frame, this gorgeous powder pink bench would make an elegant addition to any garden or outdoor space. It seats three people, and is both rust-free and weather-resistant.
£126.99 from The Range
5
Amazon
And stick with the colourful vibe by going for this mint green coffee table
If you’re keen to keep the colourful theme going, then you’ll be pleased to know that this round outdoor coffee table comes in eight vibrant shades — including this fabulous mint green. Plus, it’s been really highly rated amongst shoppers.
£59.98 from Amazon
6
Amazon
Keep your drinks cold in this illuminated ice cooler cocktail table
The perfect addition to summer barbecues and evening outdoor gatherings, this dual-purpose bit of kit can be a regular coffee table by day, and an illuminated drinks cooler cocktail table by night.
£74.95 from Amazon
7
Dunelm
Soak up some rays on this adjustable and super comfy lounger
With its 4.4 average star rating, it’s clear that this sun lounger is popular amongst its many reviewers. It can be adjusted to six different positions — but best of all, unlike many other models, it actually comes with a super plush and comfy cushion.
£45 from Dunelm
8
Amazon
Have this steel side table on hand that can be easily converted into a lap tray
This lovely side table comes in charcoal, clay, and black, and would look lovely placed next to your favourite deck chair. Plus, it can also be converted into a lap tray!
£30.99 from Amazon
9
Amazon
Enjoy al fresco date nights sat at this chic metal bistro set
Elegant and timeless, you can’t go wrong with a metal bistro set if you’re after a seating solution that’s perfect for two people. This one comes in a lovely light grey colour, and can be easily folded away when not in use – perfect for small gardens or balconies.
£64.99 from Amazon
10
Argos
Or go for this rattan set instead if you like a glass tabletop
But if you don’t plan to ever fold your furniture away, consider this rattan-effect bistro set instead. It comes in chocolate brown or light grey, and I love the frosted glass-topped table.
£80 from Argos
11
The Range
Embrace outdoor living with this sofa and double armchair set
Perfect for warm summer evenings when you don’t fancy staying inside, this set includes a sofa, two armchairs, and a coffee table — all made from recycled plastic and finished with a rattan look in chic and contemporary anthracite grey.
£199 from The Range
12
Amazon
Bring the pub garden vibes with this rustic wooden picnic bench
Great for so many different occasions, this picnic bench is a classic outdoor seating option — and has space for up to six people. Plus, it’s made of timber that’s been pressure-treated for longevity, and has a pre-drilled hole that’s perfect for a parasol.
£179.95 from Amazon
13
The Range
Make a statement with this super comfy hanging helicopter chair
Hanging chairs are always incredibly popular come summer time — but it can be really tough to find one for less than about £400. With its sturdy steel frame, and comfy white cushions, this one is the perfect affordable alternative.
£129.99 from The Range
14
Dunelm
Go super stylish and Scandi with this statement rattan cane lounge chair
It’s safe to say that I am obsessed with this chair. Crafted from gorgeous acacia wood, it’s completely water-resistant, and just feels like the perfect spot for enjoying a morning cup of coffee.
£89 from Dunelm
15
Argos
Or go for this chic metal frame deck chair if you’re after a more industrial vibe
With its sleek black frame and cream canvas sling seat, this industrial chair oozes both style and comfort, and would make a great statement piece in a smaller outdoor space.
£45 from Argos
16
Fenwick
Add a touch of glamour to your yard with this string bistro set
Pretty in pink, these on-trend garden chairs are perfect styled with or without cushions and are weatherproof and UV protected, making them virtually maintenance-free. They also comes with a matching glass-top table, giving you somewhere to pop those cocktails as you sit back and relax.
£199 at Fenwick
17
The Range
For an L-shape outdoor sofa and coffee table set, this is your best bet
As lovely as rattan sofa and coffee table sets are, they can cost an absolute bomb. But luckily, this one is actually pretty affordable, and comes in two different lovely tones.
£179.99 from The Range
18
Amazon
Place this steel black bench in your favourite sunny spot
With its gorgeous rose patterned engraving, and sleek black steel finish, this lovely three-seater bench would make a practical and pretty addition to any patio.
£59.99 from Amazon
19
Argos
Or swap the outdoor dining chairs for this chic bench, instead
But if you’re after a bench that would work well at an outdoor dining table, take a look at this sleek statement option, that’ll slide neatly under your table. With its warm wood finish, and sleek lines, it’s the perfect contemporary piece.
£110 from Argos
20
Amazon
If you’ve got a balcony, you can’t go wrong with this adjustable hanging table
This nifty table is made from grey plastic-coated steel, and can be adjusted to four different heights. Designed to hang from balcony railing, it’s ideal for anyone with only a small outdoor space.
£44.28 from Amazon
21
Amazon
Enjoy meals with family and friends at this four-seater dining table
For an al fresco meal, you can’t go wrong with this clean and contemporary glass-topped table and four matching chairs. Plus, the chairs can also be folded away to save space.
£180.99 from Amazon
22
The Range
Or go for this one that comes with a handy parasol for sunny days
But if you’re always seeking shade, it might be worth getting this four-seater table and matching chairs set instead, as it comes with its very own parasol.
£149.99 from The Range
23
Dunelm
Add a bright pop of colour with these stackable rattan chairs
Available in natural beige, ocean-style seafoam, green, black, and this spicy paprika hue, these stackable chairs are well worth having on-hand in case of any extra visitors.
£20 (was £25) from Dunelm
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction