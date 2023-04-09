28 Ingenious Products That You Probably Didn't Know Existed

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
As a professional shopper, it’s safe to say that I’m always coming across new and exciting products that nobody else knows about. So, I thought it was about time I pulled together a selection of some of my favourites, and shared them with you.
Whether it’s an electric sealer for open packets of crisps and pasta, some sweat-wicking bamboo liners to put in your bras, or a pack of baby vest and bodysuit extenders, there’s sure to be something in this list that’ll make a handy addition to your day-to-day life.