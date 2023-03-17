LifeBeautyshoppingTech

I Went Through Amazon With A Fine Toothcomb To Find These 34 Unmissable Deals For You

I’m letting you in on the biggest bargains from the likes of Apple, Nespresso, Beats, and Lego.

Go on, you don’t want to miss out on these deals.
The week is wrapping up and if you’re in the mood to treat yourself, then you’ve come to the right place.

Yet again, I’ve discovered some of this week’s biggest bargains that you definitely can’t miss out on. With amazing deals on a Nespresso machine, an Apple Watch, and family-sized Tower air fryer, to some great beauty buys including Remington keratin hair straighteners and a highly rated yet super affordable Rimmel mascara.

There’s also a chance to get your hands on some handy home products, such as a set of Alexa smart plugs, a rechargeable lighter, and a sofa arm tray. Parents, we’ve also found an interactive workshop table for your little one and some must-have biodegradable wet wipes.

But I’m going to stop talking and let these brilliant bargains speak for themselves.

1
Amazon
Save a huge 59% on these keratin smooth hair straighteners
£44.99 (Was £109.99) at Amazon
2
Amazon
Set a timer on your appliances with 20% off this set of four smart Alexa-compatible plugs
£25.60 (Was £31.99) at Amazon
3
Amazon
Get 22 hours of listening to music with these noise-cancelling over-ear Beats headphones and save 39%
£214.99 (Was £349.95) at Amazon
4
Amazon
Make your own barista-worthy coffee with 39% off this Nespresso Virtu Plus machine
£69.99 (Was £114.30) at Amazon
5
Amazon
Grab this smart Shark cordless handheld vacuum whilst it has 24% off
£99 (Was £129.99) at Amazon
6
Amazon
Lego and Harry Potter fans will be glad to know that Dumbledore’s office castle figure is currently marked down by 34%
£52.99 (Was £79.99) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Get your hands on this family size 4.3 litre Tower air fryer and save 19%
£56.85 (Was £69.99) at Amazon
8
Amazon
Save a whopping 44% on this super affordable Rimmel 3D volumising mascara
£2.80 (Was £4.99) at Amazon
9
Amazon
This interactive kids work bench (plus 95 accessories) now has 21% off
£81.60 (Was £102.99) at Amazon
10
Amazon
Reduce the appearance of pores and fine lines with this glycolic acid toner from Inkey List, and make a 40% saving
£7.20 (Was £11.99) at Amazon
11
Amazon
Take your sofa days to the next level with this bamboo sofa arm tray and save 15%
£25.49 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
12
Amazon
Say hello to a fresh out of the salon, bouncy blowdry with this BaByliss air styler – which currently has a whopping 53% off
£34.99 (Was £75) at Amazon
13
Amazon
Complete your wall décor with 21% off this eye-catching five tier floating corner wall shelf
£23.79 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
14
Amazon
Fed up of the pet hair clinging to your carpets? This Vax pet vacuum cleaner has 31% off right now, and might just be your answer
£117.89 (Was £169.99) at Amazon
15
Amazon
Keep your jewellery compactly stored away with this roll up jewellery box and save 15%
£13.59 (Was £15.99) at Amazon
16
Amazon
This two tier storage will help you nail your under sink organisation, and it now has 15% off
£16.99 (Was £19.99) at Amazon
17
Amazon
Made to relieve the stress on your pet’s neck, this adjustable non-spill, non-slip dog bowl has been reduced by 27%
£25.49 (Was £34.99) at Amazon
18
Amazon
This digital air fryer is like no other, with an added grill feature and eight pre-set cooking modes, and you can get it for 34% less than its usual price
£89 (Was £134.99) at Amazon
19
Amazon
Fix your pressure-lacking shower with this beaded filter boosting shower head and save 28%
£10.85 (Was £14.99) at Amazon
20
Amazon
Work smarter, not harder by letting this robot vacuum do the cleaning for you, whilst it has 34% off
£159.99 (Was £244) at Amazon
21
Amazon
These comfy memory foam, faux fur slippers are currently reduced by 20%
£15.19 (Was £18.99) at Amazon
22
Amazon
If you’ve had your eye on an Apple Watch, grab it now whilst it has £50 off
£399 (Was £449) at Amazon
23
Amazon
Remove the sight of stubborn sweat stains with 17% off this Dr. Beckmann stain remover
£5.35 (Was £6.44) at Amazon
24
Amazon
This smart Epson premium printer has a 29% saving right now
£85.49 (Was £119) at Amazon
25
Amazon
Parents, you can get these Mum & You biodegradable wet wipes for 26% off their retail price
£15.50 (Was £20.99) at Amazon
26
Amazon
You can save 37% on this intense overnight lip treatment from Burt’s Bees at the moment
£4.69 (Was £7.49) at Amazon
27
Amazon
Make a huge 45% saving on this Shark cleaner that transforms from upright to a portable vacuum
£149 (Was £269) at Amazon
28
Amazon
These Ted Baker silver heart hoop earrings make a great gift (or treat for yourself) and they’re currently marked down by 30%
£21 (Was £30) at Amazon
29
Amazon
If you want your home smelling of warm and cosy cashmere, this Yankee Candle might just be the answer and it has 29% off right now
£19.99 (Was £27.99) at Amazon
30
Amazon
You can save 28% on this out of this world Playmobil rocket toy
£41.66 (Was £58.18) at Amazon
31
Amazon
Looking for a more comfortable shave? This wet or dry Philips electric shaver has 47% off right now
£74.90 (Was £140) at Amazon
32
Amazon
This handy electric rechargeable lighter is a home staple and is now discounted by 35%
£10.99 (Was £16.99) at Amazon
33
Amazon
You’ll be singing in the shower with 17% off this super portable mini Anker speaker
£19.99 (Was £23.99) at Amazon
34
Amazon
Make gardening a breeze with 7% off this portable garden kneeler and seat
£27.99 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
