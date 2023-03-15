LifeBeautyshoppingHome and Garden

21 Products So Helpful That You'll Wonder How You Ever Lived Without Them

Yup, they're as good as they look!

Save yourself some serious time and hassle with these helpful buys
I don’t know about you, but I’m truly a sucker for any product that claims it can quickly deal with any of my common day-to-day dilemmas. And I’m happy to confirm that these buys well and truly live up to their promises.

From mouse jigglers that’ll ensure you always look like you’re online when working from home, to pimple patches that will quickly conceal any blemishes, these nifty buys well and truly deserve a spot in your online basket.

1
Amazon
This gadget will keep your mouse moving while you take a break
To all my fellow people working from home, may I introduce you to the mouse jiggler. Yup, plug the USB into your computer and it will keep your mouse moving if you need to step away from your screen for a bit.
£9.99 from Amazon
2
Amazon
And this one will make any standard machine into a smart one
Speaking of nifty gadgets, this device will turn any switch on remotely via an app on your phone.
£29.99 from Amazon
3
Amazon
This gel is great for cleaning out any nooks and crannies
Check out this cleaning gel that's designed to remove dust from every nook and cranny, including your car vents and keyboard.
£8.99 from Amazon
4
Amazon
And this powder will clean messy mugs right up
If the inside of your mugs are plagued by old tea and coffee stains, this powder will have them looking as good as new.
£5.70 from Amazon
5
Amazon
These patches will quickly conceal pesky spots
These highly-rated patches will pull out any gunk from your spots, helping to heal any active breakouts. Plus, you get a generous 120 patches in this one pack.
£17.99 from Amazon
6
Amazon
This spray is essential for carpet stains
Dr. Beckmann's spray will remove any new or old stains that are currently haunting your carpet – even red wine.
£2.75 from Amazon
7
Amazon
This formula provides speedy headache relief
Relieve your headaches thanks to this levomenthol stick that will cool and soothe. You can use it as often as needed without waiting between applications.
£4.50 from Amazon
8
Amazon
This pain-relieving spray will provide instant cooling comfort
This on-the-go spray works by targeting and cooling any aches and pains caused from exercising – such as sore muscles and joints, and back ache.
£9.99 from Amazon
9
Amazon
These pads help prevent pesky ingrown hairs
Relieve razor burns and prevent ingrown hairs thanks to these pads that will gently exfoliate the skin. Plus, you get 28 pads in one pack.
£20 from Amazon
10
Amazon
And this bestselling scrub gets rid of itchy bumps
And if you want to reduce the appearance of those lil' bumps on your arms and legs, check out this exfoliating scrub that will leave your skin feeling smoother.
£11 from Amazon
11
Amazon
This nifty pen will quickly clean up any grotty grouting
If the grout between your tiles is looking discoloured or faded, check out this nifty pen that will restore its appearance. It will also prevent any future growth of mould.
£5.50 from Amazon
12
Amazon
These food spikes will keep your precious plants healthy
Give your plants some extra nutrients so they can thrive with these indoor food spikes that go directly into the soil.
£5.14 from Amazon
13
Amazon
These clever strips are an essential bit of kit for bakers
If you love to bake but never quite achieve the most even finish, add these cake strips to your basket. They'll keep your bake level as it rises without it drying out.
£7.98 from Amazon
14
Amazon
This nifty pen will revive your precious jewellery
Bring some life back into any lacklustre gems with this jewellery cleaning pen. It will even leave your diamonds and precious stones sparkling.
£9.84 from Amazon
15
Amazon
This stick is a make-up bag essential for oily skin
Revlon's roller will help to absorb excess oil on your skin even when you're on the go. It's designed to also be used over your makeup without causing it to budge.
£9.75 from Amazon
16
Amazon
This cult-favourite product will do all the cuticle work for you
Keen to save money in the salon by mastering giving yourself manicures? Sorting out your cuticles is sometimes the toughest part – but this remover by Sally Hansen will dissolve them in just fifteen seconds.
£4.98 from Amazon
17
Amazon
This bestselling primer will help you get the perfect base for your face
If you're after a way to quickly fill in pores and fine lines, and also create a smooth and flawless canvas to work your make-up magic on, then look no further than this hydrating primer.
£9 from Amazon
18
Amazon
And use this setting spray to ensure your make-up stays put all day and night
Urban Decay's 'All Nighter' setting spray will provide a protective film over your makeup, and will make sure it stays firmly put. This is the classic option, but it's also available in both matte and dewy finishes.
£27 from Amazon
19
Amazon
This multi-tasking balm is more than capable of removing make-up
Elemis' pro-collagen cleansing balm will melt your makeup off as well as fully cleansing your face. Expect to be left with a gorgeous and glowing complexion.
£12 from Amazon
20
Amazon
These in-wash sachets will make your white laundry extra bright
If you're keen to keep your laundry white and bright, then simply pop one of these five sachets at the back of the drum on top of your clothes before each wash.
£1.50 from Amazon
21
Amazon
These self-sealing toothpaste caps will minimise mess
When placed on tubes of toothpaste, these three silicone caps will stop any extra product squirting out – so you'll be able to avoid spillages on the sink, or nasty build-up around the opening of the tube.
£4.95 from Amazon
