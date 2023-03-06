20 Bathroom Storage Solutions That Will Work In Even The Smallest Spaces

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Far more than just a room for bathing and doing your business, the bathroom should ideally be the place you also store all toiletries, cosmetics, and spare towels, too. But if (like me) you’re living with a smaller-than-average restroom, this can feel pretty impossible.
Whether you’re dealing with a dinky downstairs loo, or a family bathroom that’s really lacking square footage, this selection of storage solutions will help you make the most out of the space. And best of all, I’ve made sure that as many as possible are suitable for renters.