Garden In Need Of A Makeover? Fenwick Has 150 Outdoor Furniture Items To Suit All Kinds Of Spaces

Spring has sprung, and summer is just around the corner, which means the return of dining al fresco, garden parties under the balmy evening sun, and slurping an Aperol Spritz while topping up your sun tan.

To enjoy those small wins, comfortable and durable garden furniture is essential, and Fenwick has just the ticket.

The longstanding department store has just under 150 luxury garden outdoor furniture items to suit every external space, whether you are shopping for a balcony, patio, small garden, or acres of land.

Shoppers may be looking to transform their garden with hammocks, loungers and parasols to transport them to five star tropical resorts, while cosy fire pits à la Love Island villa, or soft furnishings are a great way to add character, colour and comfort to the outdoor space.

Fenwick Bramblecrest Portofino Wicker Square Modular Dining Set with Firepit

Some may consider themselves more of a sun worshipper and prefer to lay back and relax in their outdoor space, others may prefer to keep themselves busy over a BBQ grill, pizza oven, and Fenwick has the outdoor cooking essentials for both.

Fenwick’s array of outdoor and garden furniture is a huge talking point because they are season-proof and frost-proof, thanks to durable materials, such as powder coated steel, recycled plastic bottles, and recessed ceramic, they are made from.

Plus, Fenwick furniture comes with a five-year guarantee, so rest assured you are covered from every angle.

Season-proof garden furniture is essential as it means your outdoor purchases will not tarnish, rust, or unravel, and can withstand the elements, which, considering the British summertime can be unpredictable, makes this feature a major bonus.

The furniture’s durability means customers can save those all-important pounds in the long run, as your furniture will last longer, as well as space as you don’t have to hide indoors until the summer, and still look stylish.

However, we recommend adding a protective cover over your furniture for the winter months, just to be extra cautious, which Fenwick also stocks.

With an abundance of garden furniture to shop it can be overwhelming knowing what exactly to invest in.

Fenwick has reported a 150% increase in searches for patio parasols, just in case the sun’s rays are a little too intense and you want to shield yourself from the blazing heat.

One item in particular is Bramblecrest’s Truro Square Slide Post Parasol, which can easily be erected, or disassembled, to shield customer’s from the sun, or rain. It also features LED lighting so you can enjoy the fresh air even after sunset.

This creation, which comes in sand and slate colours, usually retails for £849, but has been reduced to £599 in the sale.

However, you can’t have a parasol without an outdoor heater, right? Fenwick stocks a variety of styles from tall to discrete small designs starting from £99.

Outdoor dining tables and chairs are also proving to be hugely popular with Fenwick shoppers, and lo and behold, Fenwick has a variety of brands and styles to shop; from single seats, tables for two to eight seater sofas.

Those looking to jazz up their balcony, or carve out a zen space at the bottom of the garden, one sell-out sensation is the trendy cocoon chair, which retails for £359. Alternatively, shop Ethimo’s Allaperto Veranda Swing for £1,999, which is giving us major Bali vibes.

Couples, or those tight for space, may find Pacific Lifestyle’s The Rio Bistro Set adequate for a morning coffee outdoors or the Rio Sunbed Set, which fetches £349.

Shoppers with large families, or who simply love to host, will get plenty of use from the Bramblecrest Portofino Wicker Square Modular Dining Set with Firepit for £1,999.

Foodies have long been obsessed with Ooni’s Pizza Oven for £299, which can double up as a pizza oven or BBQ, though the traditional chef may wish to replace their trusted BBQ with a Weber design that is available as a charcoal or gas variation to take on the go ranging from £350 up to £1,849.

Shop one statement piece, complete outdoor sets, or a variety of garden furniture and accessories all in one shop at Fenwick, both online, and in store.