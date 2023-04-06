This Skincare Brand's Packaging Will Turn Into Flowers If You Plant It In Your Garden (Yes, Really)

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Caprea – the world’s first plantable skincare brand – is not just a beauty saviour, but a horticultural wonder too.

The eco-conscious beauty label has encased select products in 100% plantable sleeves complete with seeds to sow in your garden, so after you’ve transformed your skin, you can then watch the packaging bloom into beautiful flowers.

The exterior packaging some of its products come in – such as the Plus+ and Essentials ranges – are embedded with flower seeds, such as lavender, poppy and marguerite seeds, so customers can give back to mother mature with every purchase.

Inspired by her children, founder Gozde Karaca aims to turn shoppers into “wild gardeners” with this unique concept, which consequently saves bees by helping pollination, but also reduces post-consumer waste.

The collection of 28 products – which span across skincare, body care, hair care and sleep aids – are also a thing of beauty.

Each product targets a different skincare concern, or ailment, such as hyperpigmentation, redness, dry skin, as well as stretch marks, scars, and insomnia.

There is one hero product in particular, which has proved to be hugely popular with shoppers, and it’s the Essential PH Balancing Cleanser from the Essential range.

Caprea’s Essential PH Balancing Cleanser boasts sell-out success and is an award-winning beauty essential.

The product is safe to use to wash mum and baby’s skin, as it is gentle on delicate and sensitive skin.

It contains organic Monoi oil, which protects against harmful air pollution and environmental aggressors, which could disrupt the pH balance of your skin, contributing to skin conditions.

It also works to prevent oil secretion to keep your skin hydrated, clean and free from breakouts, while protecting the skin’s barrier.

It is free from aggressive perfumes, is vegan and has not been tested on animals, which is in keeping with Caprea’s environmentally friendly ethos.

Retailing for just £17.90, the pH Cleanser can be used morning or night, simply massage over your face, and wash off with warm water.

The cleanser was awarded the Shortlist Mummy and Babies prize back in 2022 and has previously sold out due to popular demand – so you will want to get your hands on this hero skincare product before it sells out again, especially now there is an exclusive discount code on.

Shoppers can claim £10 off their purchase when using the discount code “TEN” at the checkout.

Want to add a little more to your basket after that news? We don’t blame you.

Shoppers plagued by sleepless nights can shop the Pillow Spray, or the 2-in-1 Probiotic Sleeping Mask, which not only deeply nourishes the skin, but also helps to send you off into a deep slumber.

We also recommend investing in the Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Serum, which is very similar to The Ordinary alternative, and works to combat redness, pigmentation, while also hydrating and boosting your skin’s luminosity.

Plus, you can’t pass up on Caprea’s 2-in1 Moisturiser with SPF for just £10.90, to hydrate the skin and protect against harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Caprea’s entire collection ranges in price from £5.90 up to £60, but with the offer, you could shop your favourites for less. What are you waiting for?