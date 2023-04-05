I Have Sensitive, Combination Skin And I’ve Finally Found A Skincare Routine That Actually Works

Start by exfoliating the skin with this Vichy cleanser in the shower

This 3-in-1 cleanser, exfoliator and masque was by far the biggest game-changer for me. I use it every morning in the shower as a cleanser, and while that might seem a little excessive considering it has exfoliating properties, the beads are really gentle and help clear away the excess sebum my skin produces. It has a gorgeous, creamy texture and I also like to use it once a week as a dry-on face mask too.