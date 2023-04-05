I Have Sensitive, Combination Skin And I’ve Finally Found A Skincare Routine That Actually Works

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
As someone who is hurtling through their 30s at a pace I care very little for, skincare is a big part of my life now.
Like a lot of men I know, I spent my 20s in blissful ignorance when it came to things like retinols, SPF and active ingredients, and my skin seemed to be fine with just the occasional bit of moisturiser when I bothered to remember. But after turning 30 in 2018, my skin kindly decided it was time for an identity crisis.
Suddenly, I was getting constant breakouts and angry bumps, and I also developed porridge-like texturing and pores that could be seen from space.
As a result, I spent years product chasing, trying every new serum or acid that promised to rejuvenate my face when all it would end up doing was exacerbating all my problems and draining my bank account.
However, in the last year, I’ve finally made a breakthrough with a new routine that seems to be working on my sensitive, combination skin. It turns out stripping back your routine to a number of slightly better quality core products – which are, most importantly, right for your skin type – is key. And while I might still shudder at having to spend £20+ on a moisturiser, unfortunately that annoying adage of ‘you get what you pay for’ does seem to be true.
While I’m certainly no Caroline Hyrons yet, here’s 15 highly recommended products that have done wonders for my skin, and I hope can help you too…
Start by exfoliating the skin with this Vichy cleanser in the shower
This 3-in-1 cleanser, exfoliator and masque was by far the biggest game-changer for me. I use it every morning in the shower as a cleanser, and while that might seem a little excessive considering it has exfoliating properties, the beads are really gentle and help clear away the excess sebum my skin produces. It has a gorgeous, creamy texture and I also like to use it once a week as a dry-on face mask too.
Eliminate large pores and blackheads with this toner
Toners have come in and out of my skincare routine countless times over the years, as I found it would dry out my cheeks and aggravate my forehead. However, this La Roche Posay toner is one of the best I’ve tried and also targets blackheads, which my T-Zone can be prone to. Just put a couple of drops of this on a cotton pad and gently wipe across your face after cleansing.
Keep sebum at bay with this lightweight serum
When you have oily or combination skin, sebum can be your biggest enemy, and this serum helps regulate the amount your body is producing. Importantly, it is nice and thin (unlike some other serums that can be sticky and claggy) and absorbs into the skin quickly while you apply your eye cream.
Target wrinkles and tired eyes with this No7 eye cream
As someone who runs on an average of about 5 or 6 hours sleep a night (I know, I know – more sleep would definitely help my skin), eye bags are a constant feature on my face. However, when I first started using this No7 eye cream designed for sensitive skin, I immediately noticed a difference. Its foundation-like colour also has a cover-up quality to it after first application, which helps hide the sleep deprivation.
Invest in a good quality moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated
I was first introduced to this day cream (and its night version) after I visited my local Boots store and had their Pro Derm Scan Service, where they take really close up pictures of your skin and are able to identify what problems it has and therefore recommend specific products. While not every one of their recommendations proved right for my skin (sorry retinols, I tried), this is one of the products that remains in my routine to this day. It’s a lovely and light moisturiser and also contains a factor-15 SPF in, which is great for dark, winter days.
Or this Inkey List one is a great cheaper alternative
Alternatively, this Inkey List moisturiser has became a new favourite of mine in recent weeks. It contains vitamins B,C and E and my skin seems to really love it – and it’s a nice cheaper alternative too.
It’s true what they say – never forget your SPF
As a self-confessed sun worshipper, I have (very stupidly) resisted SPF for about as long as I can remember. But as the years roll on, I am increasingly noticing fine lines and sun damage on my face and have resolved to do better when it comes to sun protection and have settled on this La Roche Posay facial SPF. It’s a factor 50 and therefore offers the maximum protection, but does not leave your face feeling greasy or leave behind those annoying white streaks. In fact, it has a lovely mattifying finish, which as someone who has always dreamed of having a matte complexion, encourages me to ensure I always have it on.
At night, wash your face with a good quality, basic cleanser
Another turning point in my skincare journey was ensuring that I also had a night-time skincare routine, which I kick-off with this foaming Cerave cleansing wash. It is designed for sensitive skin and has hydrating properties, which leave my face feeling so clean and fresh that I almost don’t want to put any other products on. I like to do a double cleanse at night, using one pump and rubbing it gently across my face for a minute before washing off and repeating.
Supercharge your hydrations with hyaluronic acid
I’ll admit, I haven’t always got on with The Ordinary and their various acids, as tbh, I’ve never understood what each one does and which to use when. However, I do know that hyaluronic acid is important for skin rehydration, and like to use a couple of drops of this as a serum each night before putting on a moisturiser. I personally prefer their Marine Hyaluronics, as it is thinner and less sticky than their traditional Hyaluronic Acid.
Finish off with a thick, lucious night cream to nourish your skin
I could honestly eat this night cream, it smells so good! It is much thicker than a day cream, with a beautiful and rich texture to it, which helps lock in moisture overnight. It feels extremely luxurious so I haven’t minded spending a bit more on a second moisturiser.
Extract excess sebum and blackheads with this tool
Once every couple of weeks, I like to get rid of excess sebum and clear my pores with the use of a skin spade. You (gently!) drag it over your T-Zone and see the gross contents come out on the end of the tool. Just made sure the tool is sterilised beforehand and that you steam your face to open your pores too, as well as closing them with a cold cloth after. Oh, and don’t go too hard with the spade, otherwise you will damage your skin’s natural barrier.
Keep bacteria at bay with a tea tree oil afterwards
After using the skin spade, I like to pop on some tea tree oil just to made sure the pores are clean. Used topically, tea tree oil is believed to be antibacterial and can also be used to help treat acne.
Start using reusable cotton pads
Made sure you are not throwing away endless cotton pads by grabbing these reusable ones.
This aftersun is a holiday saviour
I honestly swear by this when I am on holiday, usually forgoing my usual moisturiser for this one, which keeps skin cool and helps prolong your tan.
Stay hydrated throughout the day with a timed water bottle
Of course, one of the biggest things you can do for your skin is to keep it hydrated, so to make sure you are drinking plenty of water, buy a bottle like this which will keep you on track throughout the day.