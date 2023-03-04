LifeBeautyshoppingHome and Garden

We Tried And Tested These 18 Products And Now We Can't Live Without Them

From a brilliant milk frothing kettle to a fail-safe way to clean your loo, plus a natural deodorant that *actually* works.

Shh we're letting you in on some of our favourite products that we've tried and tested.
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

It’s official. We’re giving you a rundown on some of the products we’ve recently tried and tested, that have impressed us so much that they’ve made their way into our daily routines.

From cutting back on buying takeaway coffees all thanks to a smart milk frothing kettle, to a plant-based deodorant that smells of salted caramel popcorn (yes, you read that right), and a surprisingly fragrant laundry scent booster – we’ve tried them all.

Want to hear more? Check out our most highly-reviewed products below.

1
Amazon
This citric acid worked its magic and descaled my loo's stubborn hard water stains
I live in a really hard water area, so limescale is my biggest enemy when it comes to cleaning – especially in the bathroom. I had a particularly stubbornly stained loo when I first moved into my flat that I had used about 10 products to try and shift but to no avail. However, after seeing this tip on Instagram, I shoved a couple of cups of citric acid down the loo and left for a couple of hours, and you literally see the limescale peel off. It’s also a cheap, non-toxic solution that I now use about once a month to keep my loo looking extra fresh – AP
£6.99 for two at Amazon
2
Georgia Lockstone / HuffPost UK
This volumising foam works wonders on my limp hair
Particularly at my roots, my hair really likes to make me work for any volume. But since I started applying this cult-favourite mousse to my damp tresses before using any heat, my hair has been so much easier to work with. I can finally achieve the big and bouncy blowout of my dreams – GL
£24 at LookFantastic
3
Sennen Prickett / HuffPost UK
I’ve been loving using this long-lasting sweet coconut hand wash
After trying a couple of the different Method hand wash scents, I’ve decided this is definitely my favourite. The foaming pump is always so convenient, and much less messy than other hand soaps, as it gives you just enough to coat your hands. The scent has a subtle hint of coconut, but not too overpowering, and leaves a crisp, clean smell on your hands – SP
£3.25 at Amazon
4
Sennen Prickett / HuffPost UK
I tried this scent booster in one of my washing loads and I could still smell the scent for the next few days
I don’t usually find that the gorgeous scent of detergents and softeners stays in my laundry post-wash, so I sceptically gave these a try and was actually surprised at the results. After washing a load of blankets (including my dog’s), I could still smell the fresh and cosy scent for days after – SP
£5 at Wilko
5
LookFantastic
This 3-in-1 product has become an staple in my skincare routine
This 3-in-1 cleanser, exfoliator and masque was by far the biggest game-changer in my skincare routine, as someone who has sensitive, combination skin that is prone to breakouts. I use it every morning in the shower as a cleanser and I also like to use it once a week as a dry-on face mask too. While that might seem a little excessive for a product that’s also an exfoliator, the beads are really gentle and help clear away the excess sebum my skin produces, and I am obsessed with its gorgeous, creamy texture – AP
£14.50 at LookFantastic
6
Amazon
This small file box helped me sort out my endless piles of paperwork
If you’ve not got enough room for a full-on filing cabinet, but desperately need a proper place to store your important paperwork, then I’d thoroughly recommend this small metal box file. It comes with five A4 suspension files ready for you to label and has really helped me stay on top of any medical letters, bills, and personal documents – GL
£22.49 at Amazon
7
Sennen Prickett / HuffPost UK
This shampoo always gives my hair the clean refresh it needs
My hair can get oily pretty quickly, but this shampoo never fails to give it a good deep clean. Since I’ve started using it, my scalp always feels fresh after washing and I’ve noticed my hair is looking healthier and shinier. It also foams up really well, a little goes a long way, which is super important to me as I usually get through haircare products so fast – SP
£5.99 at Sephora UK
8
Amazon
This shampoo scalp massager gives your hair a thorough clean with every use
I went through a period a few years ago of having a dry scalp and I was resistant to start using harsh shampoos, so I invested in this scalp massager, which is a pro at gently exfoliating your scalp. It is also really good at making sure your hair gets a really thorough clean lathering the shampoo right up to make it feel so soft afterwards. While I no longer have any scalp problems, I still continue using this as it feels so nice, and who doesn’t love a scalp massage? – AP
£6.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
I'm stopping buying takeaway coffees because of this smart milk frothing kettle
You can get the best coffee beans in the world, but unless you can whip up some barista-style milk, it’s not worth it in my eyes. Hence why I’ve become absolutely obsessed with this milk kettle, which can steam and froth your milk to your desired level to make the perfect flat white. I can’t say I’ve quite yet nailed the art of pouring the milk like a barista, but I’m well on my way to stopping buying takeaway coffees thanks to this nifty gadget – AP
£57.50 at Amazon
10
Georgia Lockstone / HuffPost UK
This natural and sustainable deodorant smells divine — but still actually works
I’ve always been dubious about plant-based deodorants, but Wild has fully converted me. They’ve swapped single-use plastic for reusable aluminium applicators, deliver your chosen refills straight to your door, and have a formula that’s powered completely by plants. I’m wearing the salted caramel popcorn scent in the sensitive skin formula at the moment, and I love that I still smell nutty and buttery even after an intense gym session – GL
£16 at Wild
11
Georgia Lockstone / HuffPost UK
I use this affordable hyaluronic acid serum everyday without fail
This hyaluronic acid from The Inkey List is probably my hero product. Suitable for use on all skin types, hyaluronic acid can hold up to 1000x its weight in water, and will deeply penetrate the various layers of the skin. I’ve found that using it helps my face look more plump, smooth, and hydrated – GL
£6.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
I'm not a big reader but I couldn't put this book down
Channel 4 sitcom Big Boys was without a doubt my standout TV show of 2022 (if you haven’t watched it yet here’s why you need to check it out on All4 now) and when I heard that writer and creator Jack Rooke had a book out, I couldn’t wait to read it. It has the same humour, heart and pathos of the sitcom, but with more anecdotes and insight as to what inspired the events you see on screen. However, as well as being (a hilarious) part-memoir, it also is an self-help/advice book on how to help those going through grief and mental health issues, with Jack having previously dealt with the death of his father at a young age, and losing his best friend to suicide in his mid 20s. I laughed and wept in equal measure, and devoured the whole thing in two days flat – and as someone who wouldn’t identify as a reader, I don’t honestly know what bigger endorsement I can give it – AP
£9.71 at Amazon
13
LookFantastic
Looking after your skin in the sun is essential and this non-greasy, mattifying SPF does just the job
As a self-confessed sun worshipper, I have (very stupidly) resisted SPF for about as long as I can remember. But as the years roll on, I am increasingly noticing fine lines and sun damage on my face and have resolved to do better when it comes to sun protection and have settled on this La Roche Posay facial SPF. It’s a factor 50 and therefore offers the maximum protection, but does not leave your face feeling greasy or leave behind those annoying white streaks. In fact, it has a lovely mattifying finish, which as someone who has always dreamed of having a matte complexion, encourages me to ensure I always have it on – AP
£19 at LookFantastic
14
Boots
I keep going back to this brown volumising mascara, and it’s a bargain too
I remember trying this mascara in brown-black a while ago and loved it, but it got pushed to the bottom of my makeup bag so I ended up ditching it. Recently, I decided to try it again and forgot how much I loved it. It’s really great if you don’t like the heavy black mascara look, or for the days when you want a more natural look. It gives great volume and builds well too, and for the price, I really can’t complain – SP
£2.49 at Boots
15
Georgia Lockstone / HuffPost UK
Great for sensitive skin, this oat cleansing balm is super gentle
If (like me), your skin is best described as dry, sensitive, or both, then I personally cannot recommend this gorgeous cleansing balm enough. It’s soft on the skin, naturally rich in antioxidants, and feels deeply moisturising and hydrating – GL
£6.49 at Amazon
16
Amazon
These colourful chopping boards have made food preparation so much easier
When I say I use at least two of these chopping boards every day, I mean it. Each board has a different symbol and colour for their different uses, which makes it so easy to keep every ingredient separate. They come with a great stand, which keeps them out of the way in the cupboard and easy to grab them whenever you need them. Be aware, they are on the smaller size, perfect for not overcrowding the dishwasher, but they still get the job done – SP
£19.99 at Amazon
17
Georgia Lockstone / HuffPost UK
This dry shampoo is my go-to for quickly fixing greasy locks
When I need to forgo the faff of doing a full-on hair wash, I routinely opt for refreshing my tresses with this dreamy stuff instead. Unlike other dry shampoos, this advanced one actually removes oil, sweat, and odour so it’ll both look and feel clean – GL
£25 at LookFantastic
18
Sephora UK
Looking to achieve that healthy glow? This glossy highlighter does just the trick
I’d heard good reviews about this product so had high expectations, but it met every one of them. I love the healthy glow from within this gloss gives the skin. It can be applied on top of makeup or even on bare skin, either way, it’s the finishing touch. You don’t have to use a lot of this to achieve the effect, which I think makes the price so much more worth it – SP
£18 at Sephora UK
