We Tried And Tested These 18 Products And Now We Can't Live Without Them

I'm not a big reader but I couldn't put this book down

Channel 4 sitcom Big Boys was without a doubt my standout TV show of 2022 (if you haven’t watched it yet here’s why you need to check it out on All4 now) and when I heard that writer and creator Jack Rooke had a book out, I couldn’t wait to read it. It has the same humour, heart and pathos of the sitcom, but with more anecdotes and insight as to what inspired the events you see on screen. However, as well as being (a hilarious) part-memoir, it also is an self-help/advice book on how to help those going through grief and mental health issues, with Jack having previously dealt with the death of his father at a young age, and losing his best friend to suicide in his mid 20s. I laughed and wept in equal measure, and devoured the whole thing in two days flat – and as someone who wouldn’t identify as a reader, I don’t honestly know what bigger endorsement I can give it – AP