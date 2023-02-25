Sick Of Smelly Washing? 19 Ways To Banish That Musty Stench From Drying Clothes

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Can you not escape that damp smell on your laundry? Whether the odour hits you as you’re taking your clothes off the airer or as you’re just about to step out of the door, it can be an inconvenient hassle attempting to disguise that undeniably musty smell.
Tried everything you can think of? There are many reasons why your washing might have that funky lingering scent, from not cleaning your washing machine regularly to cooler wash cycles enhancing the odour.
But there’s no need to try and mask it with deodorant or perfume anymore because we’ve got some top tips that will have you saying bye-bye to smelly washing and hello to fresh laundry.