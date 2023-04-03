Give Your Car A Serious Upgrade With These 25 Practical Gadgets And Accessories

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Despite the impressive advancements in in-built navigation systems, and voice command controls, it seems that the automobile industry has forgotten the only actual thing we all want our cars to have — a cup holder that fits our chunkiest water bottle. But don’t worry — I’ve got you covered.
Whether you’re looking to modernise the interior of your much-loved old banger, keep the kids entertained on long drives, or find a quick way to clear out the endless amount of dust and crumbs, these Amazon car accessories and gadgets are sure to give your car the upgrade it deserves.