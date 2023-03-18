20 Clever Buys That Solve Little Problems But Make A Big Difference To Your Day

Lifeshopping

Do you ever find yourself wondering if there’s a product to help make a certain task easier to do? Like as you’re waiting aaages for your jacket potato to cook, or when you’re cloth doesn’t reach those annoying gaps that gather dirt. Or perhaps you’re searching for a solution for those everyday annoying occurrences, like when you slump onto a hard sofa with saggy cushions or your spring skirt clinging to itself as you walk.

Either way, we’ve found some amazingly helpful little buys that answer life’s little, yet annoying, problems. We’ve gathered everything from a mist that prevents your glasses from fogging up and adhesive stickers to stop your rugs from slipping across the floor, to an ultra-thin duster that reaches the tiniest of places and overnight heatless curling rods for that effortless bouncy salon look.

These little buys will help you out in the smallest of ways but will make the biggest difference to your day...

This ultra-thin duster will get at the bits under your fridge.
The gap under your fridge, the bit between your oven and your counter, and the sides of your radiator can be real dust traps because they're so hard to clean. But with this flat flexible duster, you'll be able to get into those hard-to-reach places. You can use this brush wet or dry, depending on if you're doing a light dust or deeper dirt removal.
£12.99 at Amazon
This silicone toilet brush's clever holder has a handy drainage system, meaning you won't have to deal with the dreaded puddle.
You can either place this bad boy on the ground or attach it to your wall via its accompanying tape. Its rounded base will ensure it doesn't fall over, and reviewers love its compact size and clever design.
£9.99 at Amazon
If you like the low-effort nature of kitchen roll but hate how high-waste they are, this reusable bamboo roll is ideal.
When you're done with this kitchen roll, you can wash each sheet in the washing machine up to 85 times. That means this roll of 20 sheets will see you through about 1,700 convenient cleans.
£7.20 for 20 sheets at Amazon
This flexible drain cleaner will pull all the hair from your plugs.
Clogged drains are inconvenient, but they're almost inevitable if you have a lot of hair or cook often. Fix that problem with this flexible drain rod which you can shape to work through any drain. It's reusable, and you can wash it really easily with soap and water.
£7.75 at Amazon
These biodegradable bags are made from corn starch, so they're perfect for your compost bin.
If you've got a compost bin or food caddy, you're probably a bit sick of all the gross slime and old veg peel that gets stuck in it. Using a plastic bin liner kind of goes against the whole eco-friendly thing though, so these compostable bin liners are the perfect middle ground. They're made from corn starch, so biodegrade within a few months. They're also leak-proof too, which is important when you're merging multiple food leftovers.
£10.40 for 150 bags at Amazon
If you're a car owner, you'll probably be glad you found this digital tyre pressure gauge.
Just attach the gauge to your tyre's valve stem and choose from one of four units of measurement – PSI, Bar, gf/cm², and KPA. The results will show up on its backlit display immediately, so no more trips to your nearest petrol station just to get a reading. The nozzle also doubles up as a torch, which is perfect for those dark commutes.
£7.64 at Amazon
This potato pocket will give you perfect baked-style spuds in minutes from your microwave.
Jacket potatoes would be the perfect no-fuss mid-week meal if they didn't take so long to cook. These fabric potato pouches are a great way to get that sweet baked potato goodness in minutes from your microwave, by trapping steam inside the pocket. Cooking for the family? No worries, they also hold up to four potatoes at once.
£7.96 at Amazon
Don't mind me, just ordering this folding digital kitchen scale ASAP.
Spreading out to form a base that you can rest a container on, this clever scale gadget features an easy-to-read LCD display and folds up into a compact shape when it's not in use, so you'll be able to store it neatly in your cutlery drawer or utensil pot.
£13.04 at Amazon
These double-sided sticky carpet grips will stop your favourite rug from slipping and sliding.
Rugs can be really pretty, but they can be annoying (and even a bit dangerous) if they slip and slide all over the place. These grips stop your carpet from slipping and curling, sticking to wood, ceramic, and tile. The residue is super easy to clean too – just run a mop over it and you're done.
£6.57 for ten at Amazon
This sofa saver will make your cushions way less likely to sag over time.
These sofa protector boards provide a solid surface for your cushions to rest on, which means they won't be able to sink into the unsupportive sofa base.
£12.99 at Amazon
These retractable washing lines snap back into their casing when they're not in use, so you can dry your clothes during unexpected sunshine
Ah, British weather – a cruel and unpredictable mistress. These retractable washing lines understand the demands the chaotic climate imposes on your laundry routine. Simply pull out when the sun is shining and retract back into its casing when the rainy weather hits. Farewell soggy clothes.
£19 for two 15m lines at Amazon
These eco-friendly, reusable woollen lint balls will catch all the fluff in your tumble dryer.
These lint balls are multipurpose, eco-friendly heroes. They speed up your drying time by making sure your clothes don't stick to each other as they spin, and their 100% organic wool material catches lint in the dryer too. Save electricity, water, time, and money with these bad boys (did we mention they fluff up your clothes, saving you money on fabric softener as well?)
£6.64 at Amazon
Prevent your spring skirts, dresses, and jumpsuits from sticking to themselves by using this anti-static spray on them.
This spray stops your clothes' material from clinging to itself, so you'll be able to maintain the shape of your outfit rather than slowly watching your favourite wide-leg jumpsuit turning skin-tight throughout the day. Why didn't I know about this product sooner?
£7.30 at Amazon
This fast-acting, SOS witch hazel stick helps to nip blemishes in the bud.
This witch hazel-rich formula will help to dry out the oil in your spots, helping to shrink and eventually eradicate them throughout the day. Those rude little spots had it coming for them.
£1.76 at Amazon
Start the day with bouncy, defined curls by nabbing these inexpensive rollers that work while you sleep.
Styling my hair feels like such a task on busy weekday mornings, so it's a good thing these low-effort, wire-filled foam rollers will form salon-worthy curls for you.
£9.99 for 47 at Amazon
Some customers say that this infused soap has helped to clear their skin.
The bar is studded with almond and walnut shell particles to exfoliate your skin, and it also contains replenishing vitamin E. The salicylic acid in this soap will work to decongest your pores, while the sulphur removes bacteria and absorbs excess oil. No wonder so many reviewers swear by this product, seriously, check out some of the before-and-after pictures in the reviews section.
£6.64 at Amazon
Lighter always running out of gas when you go to light a candle? Don't worry, this flameless USB-powered one has always got you covered.
This lighter is completely rechargeable, so you won't have to deal with the mess and hassle of refills. Plus, you can angle its flexible nozzle towards whatever surface you want to light.
£10.99 at Amazon
Anyone who wears glasses will appreciate this anti-fog spray, which is especially useful in the cold.
Simply spray this stuff over your lenses, let it dry, and then rinse it off – you'll have fog-proof specs in no time.
£4.99 at Amazon
This 4head stick claims to get rid of your headache in less than two minutes – if the reviews are anything to go by, it looks like it's doing something right.
It contains levomenthol which can help to reduce headaches when applied to the forehead. Unlike with regular medication, there's no limit to how often you can use this swipe-on stick per day (which is great, as you'll get up to 100 uses out of this thing!).
£4.05 at Amazon
These viral TikTok blemish patches will cover AND heal your spots.
Apply one of these patches on top of a spot before bed, or you can even wear them outside thanks to their clear design, and it'll begin drawing the excess moisture and gunk out from your skin. Working to dry the blemish out, these clever dots eventually help eradicate and heal it too.
£5.39 for 24 patches at Amazon
