20 Clever Buys That Solve Little Problems But Make A Big Difference To Your Day

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Do you ever find yourself wondering if there’s a product to help make a certain task easier to do? Like as you’re waiting aaages for your jacket potato to cook, or when you’re cloth doesn’t reach those annoying gaps that gather dirt. Or perhaps you’re searching for a solution for those everyday annoying occurrences, like when you slump onto a hard sofa with saggy cushions or your spring skirt clinging to itself as you walk.
Either way, we’ve found some amazingly helpful little buys that answer life’s little, yet annoying, problems. We’ve gathered everything from a mist that prevents your glasses from fogging up and adhesive stickers to stop your rugs from slipping across the floor, to an ultra-thin duster that reaches the tiniest of places and overnight heatless curling rods for that effortless bouncy salon look.
These little buys will help you out in the smallest of ways but will make the biggest difference to your day...