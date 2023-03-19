If You're A Chronic Overpacker, These 24 Items Will Help You Travel Lighter

LifeshoppingtravelHolidays

With these products, you'll be a packing pro in no time.
Are you counting down the days until your next holiday? Or perhaps you’ve got a weekend getaway coming up soon? Whatever your plans are for this year, if you seem to go overboard on your packing, we’ve found some of the best buys to help travel lighter.

If you’re anything like me and pack for those ‘just in case’ or ‘what if’ scenarios, and then return home having only worn half of what you packed, it might just be time to get properly organised before you head off.

But there’s no need for endlessly scrolling through TikTok searching for travel packing hacks because we’ve gathered everything – from a backpack with its own USB charging port to a flat-lay cosmetics bag and a luggage weight scale...

1
Amazon
Attach your carry-on to your suitcase with these luggage straps
There’s no need to be holding your carry-on and pulling your suitcase when you have these luggage straps. With a high elastic rubber band, these straps help you securely stack your luggage to make them lightweight and easy to transport.
£12.22 for two at Amazon
2
Amazon
You don’t have to sacrifice space with this collapsible water bottle
A water bottle is just something else to carry around with you on your travels, but this collapsible kind can be rolled up and stored neatly away in your bags once finished.
£13.99 at Amazon
3
Dunelm
Master your suitcase organisation with this seven piece packing cube set
Arriving in various sizes, to suit all your packing needs, these travel storage bags not only keep your belongings organised but also safe whilst you’re on your journey. Separate your items into each of the different cubes to avoid cosmetics spilling onto your freshly washed holiday clothes (if you know the feeling, you know.)
£10 at Dunelm
4
Amazon
Trying to organise your overnight or weekend bag? Try three these smaller compression packing cubes
Make the most of the little space you’ve got in your weekend bag with these smaller compression packing cubes. The durable double zips mean you have more room in your luggage, whether you’re packing shoes, clothes, or electronics.
£21.99 for three at Amazon
5
Amazon
Or if you’re really strapped for space? Get your hands on these roll-up compression bags
Coming in both medium and large sizes, these compression bags have easy-to-close double zips to ensure a secure seal. With no need for a vacuum, just simply zip and roll the bag to tightly compress all of your items, and you’re ready to pack.
£26.94 for 12 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Decant your products and leave your bottles behind with this seven piece silicone travel container set
Packing everything from shampoo and conditioner to body wash and suncream are essential, but the bottles take up so much unnecessary room. Instead, pop just enough of your daily products into these easy-squeeze silicone anti-leak containers and fit into your cosmetics bag.
£9.99 for seven at Amazon
7
Dunelm
Or this 10 piece plastic toiletries set, which includes a spray bottle, tubs and all the tools you need to decant your products
This affordable ten-piece set does the exact same job for your holiday essentials but features various bottle types for your different liquid and cream beauty products, from a spray bottle to a pump bottle. This set also comes with a spoon, pipette, funnel, and spatula to make the decanting process a whole lot easier.
£2 at Dunelm
8
Amazon
Use a perfume atomiser to take your favourite fragrance on holiday, without it taking up too much space or running the risk of it smashing
This hassle-free fragrance atomiser allows to you take a trip’s worth of your go-to perfume on your journey, without having to pack the entire bottle. The clever tool means you don’t have to worry about 100ml airport limits or having your bottle smash in your luggage en route.
£3.98 at Amazon
9
Not On The Highstreet
If you’re packing a lot of jewellery, this mini jewellery box might be your safe yet packing-friendly answer
Safely store your jewellery in this compact case, with a zip lid and velveteen lined inside. It even features a hidden section inside the lid for your rings, stud earrings, or your other favourite accessories.
£17 at Not On The Highstreet
10
Amazon
These light multifunctional bags are great for packing away your wet swimwear, dirty and worn clothes or shoes, or even cosmetics
No more bundling your wet swimwear into towels on the last day of your holiday, with these multifunctional storage bags, you can separate your wet and dry clothes, store worn shoes, or even dirty washing from your trip. Protect your items from dust and dirt and nail lightweight packing? Yes, please.
£4.98 for ten at Amazon
11
John Lewis
Is a neck pillow a must-have on your journeys? Well, bid farewell to lugging around their usual awkward size with this clever compact option
Did you know you can get a memory foam travel pillow? Well, you can now experience the comfort of plush memory foam with the convenience of an inflatable air pillow with this hybrid option.
£9.99 at John Lewis
12
LookFantastic
Get practical and use a flat-lay bag to store your cosmetics whilst on your travels
Designed to keep your cosmetics organised, a flat-lay drawstring bag is great for holding all your cosmetics when you’re away. The bag opens and lays flat to reveal ample storage, making it super easy to see each of your items.
£21.99 at LookFantastic
13
Amazon
Wanting to travel super light? This carry-on bag meets most airlines underseat cabin bag size specifications
Heading on a weekend city break? With an additional easy-to-grab zip pocket for your essentials, this 25-litre carry-on bag packs a punch for its small size, making it the perfect hand luggage size for placing under your seat. Folding neatly away into a small square, you don’t even have to worry about finding a place to store this multifunctional bag.
£9.99 at Amazon
14
Dunelm
Or if you prefer an easier carry, this over handle travel holdall can also be used as a backpack
Giving you all the protection of a usual carry-on, with its large size and super convenient pockets, this bag also includes trusty straps which transform this holdall into a lightweight, wearable, and easy-to-carry backpack. Its water-resistant finish also makes it easy to clean, whether that be wiping down or even popping in your washing machine.
£10 at Dunelm
15
Amazon
Wear your packed items more than once with this clever travel wash
This special concentrated washing gel unlocks another wear of your packed items, just pop one to two teaspoons into a basin of water, hand wash, rinse and dry like normal. No more chucking once-worn sweaty clothes back into your case, this clever buy is perfect for when you’re away from home.
£1.55 at Amazon
16
Dunelm
Unsure on how much your luggage weighs? Avoid those hefty check in fees with this portable luggage weight scale
Check the weight of your luggage meets your airline requirements before you head off to the airport with this digital luggage scale. Coping with weights up to 40kg, clip the strap around your suitcase handle and lift to display its weight. No more surprise check-in desk costs or frantically moving items around.
£5 at Dunelm
17
John Lewis
Keep all your important documents, passport, and cards in one secure place with this travel organiser
From passports and boarding passes to credit cards and train tickets, this travel organiser keeps all your important documents and items in one safe place. With eight secure compartments, this organiser’s interior opens up for easy access whenever you need them.
£19.99 at John Lewis
18
Not On The Highstreet
Or this case which holds all their important items and technology (you can also get it personalised too)
If you’re a travel bug, this case is a staple for keeping all your prized possessions in one safe place. From tickets and phones to chargers and earphones, this organiser will be your new best friend whilst on your journey. What’s more, you can even get it hand-personalised with a foiled name or initial.
£41.95 at Not On The Highstreet
19
John Lewis
Leave your suitcase at home and opt for a sleek and sturdy duffel bag on your weekend staycations
If you often travel on trains, you’ll know how much of a hassle suitcases can be, especially when you board a busy one, so perhaps invest in a modern weekend bag instead? This waterproof matte duffel bag has a large storage compartment, sturdy handles, a detachable shoulder strap, and adjustable lock buckles (ie. everything you need from a duffel) to carry your essentials safely to your destination.
£65 at John Lewis
20
Amazon
Keep all your summer reads in one place by investing in a lightweight Kindle, instead of bulky books taking up all your luggage space
Calling all avid book readers. If you tend to bring your own library on your travels and often struggle to find space for your clothes, it might be time to invest in a Kindle so you can store all your books in one lightweight place.
£84.99 at Amazon
21
LookFantastic
Avoid the risk of sun cream spillages with this travel size SPF, its handbag friendly size makes it ideal for topping up throughout the day
Whether you’re stuffing sun cream bottles in gaps in your suitcase and hoping they don’t spill or trying to find a bag that’s big enough to fit them and stops them from rolling about, either way, prevent all of that with this travel-sized SPF. Offering SPF 30 protection, this hydrating sun lotion contains vitamin E to maintain your skin’s moisture during your days out in the sun.
£5.20 at LookFantastic
22
LookFantastic
Swap out your big shampoo bottles for a smart shampoo bar
Speaking of ditching bottles of cosmetics, swap your shampoo out for a smart shampoo bar. Lasting up to 60 washes, just lather up the bar and wash your hair as normal, without the hassle of transporting your endless plastic bottles.
£8 at LookFantastic
23
John Lewis
Have all your essentials ready and clipped onto you with a bum bag – and even leave your arms free of bags
If you’re on the move and you need easy access to your essentials, a bum bag is the go-to practical choice. Attached to you for easy grabbing, fit all of your items neatly away whilst also keeping your arms free of bags.
£8.80 at John Lewis
24
Amazon
Got a short stay getaway coming up? This travel backpack makes packing a breeze with its handy compartments and built in USB charging port
If you’re heading off on an overnight or weekend stay, this large waterproof backpack could be the trick to packing light. With everything you could possibly need, from two large main pockets and two laptop compartments to a separate shoe section and bag for your wet items, this bag even boasts a USB charging port and anti-theft zipper pocket.
£33.99 at Amazon
