LifewellbeingshoppingRetirement

People Over 60 Say These 21 Buys Are Retirement Must-Haves

Featuring useful home, fitness and travel items.

 and  

Shopping Writer

This list has convinced me that being retired is genuinely amazing
Amazon
This list has convinced me that being retired is genuinely amazing

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

If 60 really is the new 50, then we certainly need to change the rhetoric around retirement. Gone are the days of post-work life being all about sitting in an armchair with a cup of tea, doing a crossword — today’s retirees have places to go and people to see.

Whether you’re looking to spend most of the year travelling the globe, finally tackling that endless list of home improvements, or simply can’t wait to just take each day as it comes, these products all come recommended from fellow retired folks we spoke to...

1
Amazon
Start each morning with a lovely barista-style drink
This Dulce Gusto one is budget-friendly, but comes highly-rated. It boasts a 4.4-star average Amazon rating and is a great cheap alternative to buying pricey coffee-shop drinks. It only makes one beverage at a time, but it's easy to use and clean, is fast at making your morning coffee, and is ideal for those times when you just want to grab a flask and head out.
£34.99 (was £79.99) from Amazon
2
Amazon
Up your summer hosting game with a pizza oven
It might be a little cold for outdoor cooking now, but with the warmer months pending, a pizza oven could be a good investment for anyone who loves spending time outdoors. This highly-rated pizza oven is the perfect 'it's too hot to cook anything' tea alternative and is ideal for hosting family and friends during the summer months. Amazon customers have awarded this impressive-looking gadget a 4.6-star average rating thanks to its heat-up time of just 18 minutes, and it makes pizzas in up to 90 seconds. It can also be used for meat and fish, making it a great alternative to a BBQ.
£119.99 from Amazon
3
Amazon
Treat yourself to a new suitcase to mark the start of your travels
If you plan to spend some of your retirement travelling, then a good quality hard-shell suitcase could be a wise buy. This chic-looking cream one will stand out on a luggage carousel, and it's available in four sizes. It has four quiet spinner wheels, and is made of lightweight material. The inside is lined and has a three-digit combination lock to help keep your possessions secure.
£69.99 from Amazon
4
Amazon
And buy this handy phone gadget for any long flights
For the flight, there's also this pocket-sized phone mount that allows you to use your device hands-free. It's compact and lightweight, can be used both vertically and horizontally, and can be fully rotated to the angle that best suits you.
£10.99 from Amazon
5
Amazon
Maximise space in your suitcase with this compression shelf organiser
An absolutely genius bit of kit, this hanging shelf organiser will help you keep your clothes ordered, while also holding them in place behind the velcro closures. If you want to unpack instantly, simply hang it from a wardrobe rail, and you’ll have easy access to each shelf. It comes in multiple sizes, but the two smaller ones are both designed to fit a cabin case.
£63.78 from Amazon
6
Amazon
Or if you're going to be gone for a while, use these clever bags to squish down your clothes
But if compression is the priority, then go for these genius bags that’ll squash down by up to 80%. Simply spread out the bag on a flat surface and pack it with your items, slide the zip back and forth until the bag is fully sealed, and slowly roll from the zipper to the bottom to fully compress it.
£27.24 from Amazon
7
Amazon
Ditch the stack of books in favour of a slimline Kindle
Although nothing quite beats the feel of a fresh paperback, a Kindle is far more convenient if you’re the kind of person who gets through a book a day on holiday. Plus, a single charge lasts weeks, so you won’t even need to make space for a charging cable.
£84.99 from Amazon
8
Amazon
If you're keen to do more hosting, get some lovely new wine glasses
Whether you're hosting more often or simply want to upgrade your homeware, then you can't go wrong with a set of timeless matching wine glasses. These wide ones look elegant — whilst also being budget-friendly — and come in a set of two.
£9.99 from Amazon
9
Amazon
And use this swanky wine rack to accommodate for all the extra bottles
This three-tier stackable wine rack is ideal for adding storage to your kitchen or dining area. It can hold up to twelve bottles when all three tiers are used — but you can use just one or two of the tiers if you'd prefer.
£13.95 from Amazon
10
Amazon
Use this bestselling electric saw to tackle simple DIY tasks yourself
This Black & Decker saw was cited as a favourite thanks to its ability to cut branches from trees and bushes, so it's ideal for anyone who enjoys tending to their garden or a spot of DIY. Our retiree said they'd had expensive quotes to get work done and had also seen pricey alternatives on the market, so they reckon the cost-per-use on this affordable saw is super low. It has the ability to cut through wood, metal, and plastic.
£68.90 from Amazon
11
Amazon
Find a fuss-free method for keeping your plants fed and happy
Whether you're off on your extended travels, or simply just always seem to forget to water your houseplants, you can bet that you'll love this affordable droplet feeder. It can be used on indoor plants all year round, will provide feed for up to a month, and even encourages flowering.
£1.20 from Amazon
12
Amazon
If road-trips are on the cards, get a comfy car seat cushion
Upgrading the interior and comfort of the car was a priority for one of the retired couples we spoke to. They said they've been enjoying heated car seats and steering wheel covers for early cold starts. Whilst it's not heated, Amazon customers love this car seat cushion for its cushioning capabilities. It's also mega versatile as it can be used both indoors and outdoors and has a three-layer design which helps to keep it in shape and waterproof.
£19.99 from Amazon
13
Amazon
And keep the interior tidy with this handy car bin
And to keep the interior looking tidy, there's this car bin that comes with 45 mini bin bags and a lid to help keep odours at bay.
£8.98 from Amazon
14
Amazon
If you've got grandchildren, this picnic kit will come in handy
Picnic accessories or lunch on-the-go items were popular among the people we asked for making days out cheaper. This highly-rated four-person picnic backpack even comes with cutlery and a cooler compartment. At just over £20, it's an affordable option for family days out or looking after the grandchildren.
£21.99 from Amazon
15
Amazon
And bring this picnic blanket along if you're keen to avoid grass stains
For when the weather warms up a little, there's also this chic-looking picnic blanket that rolls up for easy carrying. Plus, there are loads of different patterns and sizes to choose from.
£16.99 from Amazon
16
Amazon
And bring this trust flask so your drinks stay nice and warm
This Thermos flask holds up to 1.2L of liquid! The vacuum insulation technology helps to retain the maximum temperature, keeping your coffee hot for 24 hours and cold drinks cool for 24 hours. So, it's exactly what you'll need if you're keen to get out for long walks and hikes.
£23 from Amazon
17
Amazon
If you're keen to do more country walks, then you'll want a good pair of boots
With their waterproof membrane, deep lugs on the sole to ensure you're able to get maximum traction, and breathable mesh that'll keep your feet fresh, these women's hiking boots will definitely make your hikes feel a little less heavy.
£36.99 from Amazon
18
Amazon
Use this training aide to work on your swing if you're taking up golf
Great for both practicing your swing, and also stretching out your muscles before playing a round, this clever training device is a must-have accessory according to experienced golfers. So, if you're planning to spend more time on the course now you're retired, you may as well give this gadget a try.
£32.99 from Amazon
19
Amazon
If you're prioritising your health, then you'll love this gorgeous yoga mat
Whether you've joined a gym, enjoy exercising at home, or heading to a class, this yoga mat has a handy carry strap, is moisture resistant, and easy to clean. Plus, it also comes in four other lovely colours.
£12.95 from Amazon
20
Amazon
Or even get a Fitbit to help ensure you're staying active
If you’re keen to ensure you’re staying active and healthy by going for more walks this year, then definitely nab yourself this heavily discounted Fitbit. It’ll track your heart rate, step count, distance moved, and calories burned, as well as giving you insights into the quality of your sleep.
£44 from Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction