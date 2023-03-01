This Top Performance Dog Coat Is An Absolute Winter Saviour For Your Pooch

Non-Stop Dogwear The Glacier Jacket 2.0 in action

As humans we often find ourselves contemplating whether we actually need another coat in the closet when winter hits, but what about our furry friends?

Considering dogs can’t make that decision to stock up on insulating layers, or buy themselves fleece thermals, we have to be extra mindful when shopping outerwear for them – and not solely based on whether it looks cute, which is where Non-Stop Dogwear lends a helping paw!

The brand prides itself on comfortable, practical and warm activewear for you and your pet to wear on your daily strolls, so all the family can enjoy non-stop fun when faced with the elements.

And now Non-Stop Dogwear recently upgraded its Glacier jacket, and launched the Glacier Jacket 2.0, which is bigger and better than before.

This windproof and water repellent jacket provides extra warmth for your pooch, and also protects against rough vegetation they may find themselves exploring when outdoors. The functional design is lightweight and soft against your dog’s body, while still keeping them warm and dry without restricting their movement when they go bounding through the park or fields.

Non-Stop Dogwear Non-Stop Dogwear's jackets keeps your dog warm and happy, but still able to move as much as they like

This ergonomic creation is made from PrimaLoft Insulation Eco, a fabric that is also used in sportswear for humans – because if it’s good enough for us, it’s good enough for our pets, right? The reinforced seams ensure this jacket is sturdy even on the most playful pups, and it’s breathable so your barking best friend does not overheat.

Non-Stop Dogwear has all bases covered with the Glacier jacket 2.0: it has drainage holes on the chest to prevent water from entering the jacket and getting trapped between their fur and outerwear, which can stop them from warming up and cause health concerns.

The updated version also has new panels to fit your dog’s body, no matter their size, and leg straps, which, combined with the cinch points, bungee cord adjustment and chest strap, means the jacket fits like a glove, but also stays in place. There is a dedicated leash opening, so you can still attach a harness, collar and lead with ease, and reflective printing for your pet’s safety.

We love that the Glacier Jacket 2.0 is compact and easily packed away after use, or stored neatly in the storage bag, which is perfect when on the go.

It can also be worn in all weather conditions, whether your dog is a daily walkies type or an extra active pooch who accompanies you on hikes or biking in the rain or snow.

Haakon Maeland Non-Stop Dogwear works in all conditions – can we have one?

The Glacier jacket 2.0 comes in three colours: purple, black and orange, and as navy with teal and red detailing, all available in sizes 24-90cm back length.

The price varies depending on the colourway and size you select, as the cost ranges from £78.99 to £86.99, but considering it’s a practical for all pets when the winter cold really sets in, it’s an investment your dog will be thankful for.

However, it’s not only your dog’s length and size, or the colourway you need to consider when investing in Non-Stop Dogwear, but the breed of your pooch, their coat, health and age. When you layer a dog in a jacket, it is vital the design is not too tight or pushes down on their natural layer of fur, so the natural insulating abilities of their coat still function.

Some breeds have a thick double coat of their own and can acclimatise to the cold temperatures and do not necessarily need another layer of insulation, in comparison to short-haired dogs who would benefit. Having said that, when resting, or in extreme cold, all breeds can benefit from a little extra layer to protect them from the elements.