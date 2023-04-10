If 'Messy' Is Your Accidental Personal Brand, Here Are 21 Things That Will Help Change That

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Is ‘messy’ one of your main personality traits? If your clothes live in heaps on the floor rather than the wardrobe or you’re prone to spilling food and drink down your clothes or around the house, the answer is probably yes.
As we enter spring – the season of decluttering, tidying, and big clearouts – now seems like the perfect time to change your messy mindset, and I’ve found some of the handiest buys to help with that.
From microfibre slippers that do the dusting as you walk to dirt-catching gap fillers in between your car seats, these items exist solely to make your untidiness a thing of the past...