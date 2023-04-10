LifeshoppingHome and GardenCleaning

If 'Messy' Is Your Accidental Personal Brand, Here Are 21 Things That Will Help Change That

These products exist purely so you can make your untidy habits a thing of the past.

Freelance journalist

These clever little buys will transform your messy mayhem into a spotless sanctuary.
These clever little buys will transform your messy mayhem into a spotless sanctuary.

Is ‘messy’ one of your main personality traits? If your clothes live in heaps on the floor rather than the wardrobe or you’re prone to spilling food and drink down your clothes or around the house, the answer is probably yes.

As we enter spring – the season of decluttering, tidying, and big clearouts – now seems like the perfect time to change your messy mindset, and I’ve found some of the handiest buys to help with that.

From microfibre slippers that do the dusting as you walk to dirt-catching gap fillers in between your car seats, these items exist solely to make your untidiness a thing of the past...

1
Amazon
If your underwear and sock drawer is overflowing, try these fabric dividers
Stop trying to cram your drawers shut, this divider is the simple solution to keep your clothes neat and tidy. With 24 breathable sections to fit anything from socks and underwear to t-shirts and ties, this flat pack organiser means no more overflowing and messy piles of clothes.
£12.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Sometimes being messy means losing some of your important items, but this clever tile stops that
No more searching your house from top to bottom just as you’re about to step out of the door, track your most valuable items, such as keys and purses, at all times by attaching this little Tile. Connecting straight to your phone via Bluetooth, you can use an app to help you find your items in a flash.
£15.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
If you’re naturally a spiller, you should always have a pack of wipes on hand
Quickly clean up spillages with this resealable pack of gentle anti-bacterial surface wipes. Freshly scented with aloe vera and cucumber, have these wipes on hand for whenever you need them and leave your surfaces clean, clear, sparkling, and sanitised.
£3 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Keep your tangled cables tidy with this cable holder
If your cables are stuffed down the side of your sofa or in a tangled heap beside your bed, this cable holder is a great way to neatly organise your charging leads. Just use the adhesive back to stick to any surface, making it super easy to see and access which one you need at any time.
£3.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Don’t lose your important items and documents amongst the mess, keep them locked away in this safe, fireproof organiser
Keep your important documents and sentimental items stored away in this fire and waterproof lockbox. With three layers and space to store passports, cards, a laptop, money or certificates, this organiser bag comes with a built-in coded lock and a strong handle, which also makes it great for travelling across the globe.
£30.79 at Amazon
6
Amazon
No more laundry on the floor with this basket, which comes with a handy divider
Farewell floordrobe, this dividing laundry basket is handy for storing and separating your dirty washing before it makes it to the machine. With a clip-on lid and removable liner bag (which is great for carrying your laundry to the washing machine), what more could you want from a laundry basket?
£40.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Binning stuff has never been easier than with this motion sensor bin, wave your hand over it and voila
Forget lifting lids and stepping on pedals, this bin has motion sensor technology that automatically opens as you get close to it. Making waste disposal more hygienic, the lid also closes by itself after five seconds. This is handy bin is from the future.
£59.95 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Keep your surfaces clear of clutter with this rotating vanity organiser
With 360° rotation, this makeup organiser can store all your daily cosmetics and skin care products in one place. Saving you space on your vanity, this organiser has seven adjustable levels to fit products of different shapes and sizes. Simply turn to gain full access to your products.
£18.69 at Amazon
9
Amazon
If you struggle to find a set in your cutlery drawer, invest in this compact organiser – which takes up hardly any space
Clean up your cluttered cutlery drawer with this compact organiser. With a distinct design that takes up less room than your usual cutlery tray, this organiser has individual stacked compartments, each labelled with an icon for easy grabbing.
£14.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Being messy and loving nail polish is not a good mix, unless you own this wearable nail polish holder ring
If you know nail polish spills all too well, you’ll know the stress of trying to scrub away the stains midway through your manicure. But you can wave goodbye to that feeling with this clever nail polish holder ring that holds your bottle in place whilst you’re painting, without even having to move your hand.
£7.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
If you’re a messy cook, these countertop stove gap covers stop any spillages
Stop any gunk, drips and spills stuck in the gap between your stove and countertop with these silicone heat-resistant gap covers. The non-slip silicone levels uneven spaces and can be cut and adjusted to fit your very own gap.
£8.99 for two at Amazon
12
Amazon
These car seat fillers stop crumbs, dirt, and dust from falling down the gaps
If you avoid looking down the gaps between your car seats and seeing the mess of dirt, dust, and crumbs, you’ll want to invest in these gap fillers. These two soft filler pads prevent anything from falling down the side of your seat, from dirt to your phone. It’s also super easy to install and clean.
£8.99 for two at Amazon
13
Amazon
Say bye-bye to stubborn stains, including grease, dirt, and even wine spillages, with this Oxiclean remover
If you just can’t get rid of old, stubborn stains from around the house, invest in this stain remover which fights grease, dirt, and even wine stains. Use this tough powder as a colour-safe pre-treatment on your clothes before popping in the wash or on use on surfaces around your home.
£10.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
Clean the floor as you walk about the house, no effort needed
Effortlessly clean your floors wherever you go with these nifty microfibre dusting slippers. Just slip onto your feet and go about your day, keeping your hands free for any other jobs.
£12.99 for five at Amazon
15
Amazon
Give those items that don’t have a home a place to live with this over the door organiser
If you don’t know where to put those odd bits and bobs so they just end up anywhere (ahem...AKA the floor), this over-the-door organiser is a great answer. With easy to access, deep pockets that also feature transparent windows for easy organisation, this handy storage can simply be hooked over your door without any nails.
£13.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
Protect your fabrics from drips and spillages with this fabric protector spray
Calling all serial spillers, protect your clothing and fabrics with this clever water shield spray. Repelling spills, making for an easier clean up, you can use this around the house on sofas, pillows, and upholstery or even on your clothing. It also dries completely clear and odourless.
£9.85 at Amazon
17
Amazon
But if you do have stains to banish, this handy pen helps remove them on the spot
Ever dropped something on your lap or spilt a drink down your freshly washed top? Keep this pen on you to remove fresh stains instantly on the spot. From sauces and juice to coffee and wine, you won’t have to worry about encountering any spillages.
£5.22 at Amazon
18
Amazon
If your shoes are just lying about, give them a home with this easily accessible shoe organiser bag
This breathable compartment storage – perfect for under the bed – keeps your contents protected and free of dust and moisture. Its transparent zip lid also means you can quickly see and grab what you need when you need it – finding your shoes has never been so easy.
£21.99 for two at Amazon
19
Amazon
If your fridge is overcrowded, add another layer with this clip-on retractable drawers
Let’s not ignore our cluttered fridge. Give yourself an extra layer of storage and space out your food with these clip-one retractable drawers. This pack of four handy drawers not only saves you space but allows you to nail your fridge’s organisation.
£14.80 for four at Amazon
20
Amazon
Keep the rest of your fridge neat and tidy with these easy-to-see organising trays
This set of eight stackable clear containers is also a great way to neatly organise the foods in your fridge (or even cupboards), as they make the most of your empty vertical space.
£29.99 for eight at Amazon
21
Amazon
These space-saving hangers are a gamechanger for cluttered and crowded wardrobes
If you’re not ready to declutter your clothes but your wardrobe is still jampacked and overcrowded, use this clever space-saving hanger to tidy your wardrobe and find your items in a flash.
£8.49 at Amazon
