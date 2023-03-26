Lifeshopping

21 Handy Home Products That You Probably Shouldn't Find As Exciting As You Do

These buys work smarter and harder, so you don't have to.

 and  

Freelance journalist

These buys will make cleaning easier and keep the house organised? Yes please.
Amazon
These buys will make cleaning easier and keep the house organised? Yes please.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

The last thing you want to do after a day of work is spend your free time and energy doing household chores. But now you don’t have to, with these handy buys you can still get all the little jobs done, whilst hardly putting in any effort at all. You know that they say, work smarter, not harder.

Champion all things cleaning and organisation with items such as drain cleaning sticks and self-watering plant globes, to timers for your electricals and recycling organisation bags.

If you’re interested, get your basket ready and keep on reading to discover our selection of items that you never even knew you needed.

1
Amazon
This Teflon oven liner protects the base of your cooker from spills, stains, and crumbs.
Withstanding temperatures of up to 260°C, these liners will catch any drips, spills, and crumbs from gathering at the bottom of your oven. Just pull it out and clean (or pop in the dishwasher) and you're set to use them again.
£7.99 for two at Amazon
2
Amazon
This organiser compactly stores all your cutlery without taking up hardly any space.
It takes up about a third of the space of regular cutlery drawers and has tilted compartments that make your knives and forks incredibly easy to reach.
£14.99 at Amazon
3
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
If you're a kitchen pro, this Bar Keepers Friend cleaning powder is about to become your new favourite thing.
Transforming your grossest baking tins, pots, and pans, not only is this powder super effective, it's incredibly easy to use too. Just place it onto any affected surfaces, from ceramics to metals and glass, and scrub until the stains have gone. It's ideal for tackling your hob, oven, baking tins, and so much more.
£4.40 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Feel like you spend about 90% of your free time prepping veg for dinner? This stainless steel garlic rocker is faster to use and easier to clean than a regular press.
It'll actually chop your garlic rather than just crushing it into a pulpy mess. Rock it backward and forwards over your cloves and voila, your garlic will be finely minced in no time.
£7.48 at Amazon
5
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This descaling ball will keep your kettle limescale-free between deep cleans.
Simply drop this ball into your kettle and continue using it as usual. Mineral deposits will collect in between its mesh wires rather than building up in your kettle. You'll be able to remove and rinse it quickly and easily whenever you need to.
£2.98 at Amazon
6
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
If you haven't got the viral Elbow Grease spray on your wish list, take this as your sign.
This stuff is powerful enough to remove oil from plastics and metals without any scrubbing on your behalf. Spray the formula onto the affected surface, let it sit for a couple of minutes, wipe it away, and you're done.
£1.25 at Amazon
7
Amazon
These genius liners are here to make the dreaded task of cleaning out your freezer much easier.
Rather than waiting for your drawers to defrost for hours before hacking away at the shelves, you'll be able to just whip the compartments out and rinse the sheets.
£4.10 for two at Amazon
8
Amazon
Revive your bathroom and shower head with this descaler foam spray.
Spray some of its enzyme-packed formula onto any affected surfaces and a thick foam will come out, which then works its limescale-destroying magic for five minutes at most.
£4 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Struggling to find a cover that'll keep your electric toothbrush clean? These Oral-B ones are ideal.
These covers clip right onto the head of your Oral-B toothbrush, providing a secure and hygienic cover in no time.
£4.99 for six at Amazon
10
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This shower shield solution will keep your glass gleaming in between scrubs (and it works on your taps too).
Working on ceramic, glass, and metal, apply this solution to the desired area twice and wait for it to dry before buffing the surface with a dry cloth. It'll repel dirt and water for up to three months.
£11.07 at Amazon
11
Amazon
These low-effort drain sticks are a cleaning gamechanger.
These enzyme-filled sticks dissolve slowly in your drain, helping to remove the food and grease that can block your pipes as they do so.
£6.50 for 12 at Amazon
12
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Keep your loo clean and smelling of fresh citrus with this toilet rim block.
It'll release a gentle citrus scent and some powerful cleaning agents every time you flush. Each rim block will last you for up to 240 uses, so it's a great way to keep your loo fresh between scrubs.
£2 at Amazon
13
Amazon
Live in a hard water area? You might want to get your hands on this ionic shower head that makes your water softer.
It contains ionised beads that remove limescale and other minerals from your water, so it's perfect if you're in a hard water area. It can help to improve your water pressure and make your water 'softer', so soaps and shampoos will last longer as they'll lather quicker.
£13.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
These drop-down hangers are a smart way to tackle your unorganised wardrobe.
Store up to five items of clothing using the space of just one hanger with this clever tool. They'll let you see all of your clothes at a glance, so you might just be less likely to buy clothes you don't need.
£8.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
If you're sick of coming home to find out your charger has been left on all day for no reason (same), these timer sockets can help reduce your electricity usage and your guilt.
You can programme these timers to switch on and off whenever you like, so if you want to make absolutely sure that your charger and your straighteners are off when you leave the house (who doesn't?), they can be seriously useful. Just put these timers into your regular sockets and then plug your appliance into them before setting the times.
£12.99 for two at Amazon
16
Amazon
Imagine the satisfaction of opening an organised sock drawer that's filled with these honeycomb inserts.
They click together for easy installation, so you can add as many as you'd like to fit the space that you've got.
£8.72 at Amazon
17
Amazon
This inexpensive dehumidifier works without using batteries or electricity.
This handy dehumidifier contains a filter that absorbs the excess moisture from your air, pooling it all into a tray at the base of the unit that you can remove and empty when it gets full.
£12.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
Struggle to keep your houseplants healthy? This pair of globes that water your plants for you.
When moisture leaves your plant's soil, it releases oxygen which then enters these watering globes, pushing out the exact amount of water proportional to the moisture lost. Genius, right?
£7.88 for eight at Amazon
19
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This massive roll of 50 leakproof bags will last you for a while.
The liners are really thick, and reviewers love how massive this roll is (seriously, look at how strained my thumb is in this picture).
£6.18 at Amazon
20
Amazon
These personalised bin stickers are completely weatherproof.
Clearly label your bins so you and your neighbours know they're yours with these personalised bin stickers. Customers say the high-adhesion backing on the stickers makes them really long-lasting.
£2.25 for four at Amazon
21
Amazon
Do you have time to sort through your recycling? Because if the answer is no, these specially-designed bags could help.
Made from a durable plastic that won't leak or lose its shape easily, customers love the spacious capacity and durability of these recycling separation bags.
£9.45 for three at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction