23 Products So Handy They Basically Came From The Future To Make Your Life Easier

Just some of the items you probably haven't heard of yet
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

We are always on the lookout for nifty gadgets to make cooking, cleaning and everyday chores an absolute breeze.

Whether you are fed up of unclogging hair from the shower drain, can find no scourer can rid you of pesky limescale on your kitchen tap, or need storage for those long car journeys, I’ve found a whole heap of products that basically came from the year 3000 to make your life easier.

Trust me, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them...

1
Amazon
Say goodbye to pesky limescale
Limescale is a stubborn substance to remove, especially because it sits in the most hard to reach areas. If you are able to scrub it off, you may find you have taken some of the stainless steel with it, which is not what you want. However, the Limey Tap Descaling Gadget saves the elbow grease – simply fill the prop with a descaler, fix to your tap, or area where limescale build up is, and let it work its magic.
£5.85 at Amazon (was £7.98)
2
Amazon
Oh crumbs! The monster-like cleaner for those hard to reach areas
There is nothing worse than finding crumbs lodged in your computer keyboard, or when that pesky bit of fluff prevents you from pressing down on a particular key. While the this cleaner may look like a creature out of Flubber it has plenty of functions to ensure any surface, and hard to reach areas are clean. Use on your keyboard, as well as the air vents in your car, and even in your AirPods to remove pesky dirt and fluff.
£3.59
3
Amazon
Give your arms a break with this automatic stirrer
We know this may sound super lazy, but actually this automatic pan stirrer is essential if you have four pots on the hob and you can’t stir them all at once. It has three speed settings, and all you have to do is place in the pot, push it on, and let it do all the action for you, so no more burnt bases on your pots and pans.
£24.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Rub away those stains without chemicals
The Abbey Magic Eraser Sponge is super easy to use, and friendly to use as no harsh chemicals are required, only water. This sponge can remove stubborn stains on almost all surfaces, whether its stained cups, stainless steel, the floor, scuffs on doors, walls and trainers, as well as in the bathroom. With over 7,000 reviews, this is one household essential to stock up on.
£5.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Unleash the Cleaning Balls to roll away the dirt
We have seen these Handbag Cleaning Balls surface on our Instagram Explore page time after time, and are an affordable gadget to save you emptying the entire contents of your bag to clean. The sticky ball housed inside the container is left to freely roll around in your bag, which can be of any size, and absorbs any crumbs, dirt and dust trapped in the corners, without being crushed or catching on any of your valuables inside. When your bag is clean, unlock the cage, take out the sticky ball, wash, and reuse.
£11.99 from Amazon
6
Amazon
This satisfying pipe cleaner will rid your drains of hair
For those who battle with clogged pipes, whether it is in the bathroom sink, shower cubicle or bath, this flexible sink cleaning brush is the first thing to try before calling out a plumber. It fits down the waterpipe and collects any hair, food, or grime trapped, which is causing your sink to drain slowly.
£5.99 at Amazon (was £6.89)
7
Amazon
Or prevent blockages from happening in the first place with this drain sieve
Simply place over any drain, and it will prevent any hair, or food, from getting down the drain. It’s fuss-free, easy to use and clean, and an absolute game changer.
£1.99 at Amazon (was £2.29)
8
Amazon
The one-handed paddle for hotel-like bedding
Making the bed is one essential chore we dread. However, there is a nifty gadget to help you perfect the hotel-like bedding in your own home. The Tucker Paddle is small but mighty, as it can help you lift your mattress and make your bed with just one hand – without putting your back out or trapping a finger.
£10.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Let’s twist again with this jar opener
Opening a jar, or bottle, can require some real elbow grease, but if you have arthritis, or struggle to undo the top of the jam jar in general, this nifty aid is the solution. This features different sized circular fittings to fit various lid sizes, while the rubber lining is fitted with anti-slip streak grips to get a secure hold on the item you need to undo.
£8.99 from Amazon
10
Amazon
Slice through wrapping paper with ease
It may not be Christmas, but if you have a birthday, Christening or other gift giving occasion on the radar, then this sliding wrapping paper cutter is worth having in the home. It not only keeps your wrapping paper reel in place, and stops it from fully rolling off the reel, but cuts without snagging the paper, or causing further rips along the reel. The cutter is fitted with a slight blade to seamlessly slice through your wrapping, so anyone will think you’re a professional wrapper.
£12.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
Fabric shaver
Want to give your knitted jumper a new lease of life? The Philips Fabric Shaver is one of Amazon’s bestselling buys to remove those pesky bobbles on fabrics. All you have to do is fit the tool with batteries, switch it on and it will safely cut off those little strays without snagging.You can use on clothing, a sofa, or cushions, even your beloved knitted throw so it doesn’t look so worn.
£15.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Detangle your wires with nifty cable clips
Pesky wires, which are easily tangled, are a bugbear for many, but these cable clips prevent exactly that. They're ideal for the home, car, and even offices, to keep your cables tidy, as well as accessible, and out of sight where they could get trampled on.
£6.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
And keep extension plug leads tidy too!
The organised homeowners, as well as parents looking to keep wires and sockets out of reach of little hands, will go head over heels for this tidy box. Simply feed your extension lead through the box with the sockets hidden inside, and use as you would normally, which not only keeps your home, or office, looking neat and organised, but safe from pets and kids.
£9.99 at Amazon (was £14)
14
Amazon
Hang on a minute - these hanger hooks could save you space in your closet
These hanger hooks allow you to perch six items onto one hanger without taking up a chunk of space in your closet.
£10.59 at Amazon
15
Amazon
Elevate your home office with a laser keyboard
Not everyone may have a laptop or computer, but if you have a smartphone, iPad or tablet, this Bluetooth laser keyboard can swiftly transform any device into one. It is perfect for those stuck for space, or on the go, as you can connect wirelessly or with a USB, and the laser keyboard will light up the surface for you to type away as you would on an IRL keyboard. Get even more high tech, by holding down the Fn K on the keyboard for a voice broadcast function.
£41.99 at Amazon (was £48.99)
16
Amazon
Say bye-bye to back pain when de-weeding
The green-fingered friends find weeding a back breaking chore, as the roots can reach deep below the soil, which a trow may not be sufficient enough to get to. Introducing the Weed Puller, which is a long handed tool that prevents gardeners from bending over and tugging out the unwanted foliage. This design features a 39 inch tall handle, foot pedal, as well as a three-pointed claw to get a solid grip of the weed. All you need to do is push the tool into the weed, let the claw grab the root, then twist and pull to uproot the weeds so they don’t grow back.
£26.50 at Amazon
17
Amazon
Keep your fridge in order with these slip-on containers
We don’t know about you but fridges can often see a lot of wasted space, but if it is full to the brim it can make getting those sweet treats harder to get through, which is why fridge organisers are a must. Slide these rganisers onto the shelves in the fridge, fill with your favourite treats, and pop open the window to access when you wish.
£14.80 at Amazon
18
Amazon
Extend your laptop's display with this portable monitor
For gamers, teachers, or those working from home, the laptop display extender will help you on your way. This add-on enables shoppers to fully rotate their screen by 270°, or 180° in Mirror Mode, without compromising on the quality of the picture in view, so you can use a double screen without the hassle of disassembling your computers every day.
£309.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A gardener's best friend
This gardening stool is a gamechanger as you can rest your knees to make for a more comfortable day in the garden. The design can be elevated to seating position, while the strong handles are a needed support to help you up or down. You can also use as a trolley to house your gardening tools, or plants, with a designated pouch to keep the essentials to hand.
£29.99 at Amazon
20
Amazon
Get your messy boot organised once and for all
Does a messy car boot stress you out? Us too. Whether you have a tonne of food shopping to store, are heading on a family road trip, or just need a little more space in your vehicle, this organiser has a compartment for everything. From velcro secure folders, stretchy mesh areas and easy-access open pouches, you will not never hear the clunking of your shopping in the boot again.
£10.13 at Amazon
21
Amazon
Doesn’t car rubbish drive you crazy?
This leak-proof car bin is a failsafe prop to keep in every car, whether you have children or not. It features an adjustable quick release buckle strap, so you can attach wherever you choose, it has 100% waterproof inner lining, to protect the bin, your car, and make for fuss-free cleaning. It has four magnetic buckles inside prevent the bin from tipping over to spill the contents over the floor, and when it’s emptied you can fold up and pack away, ready for the return journey home.
£12.99 at Amazon
22
Amazon
Slice through the kitchen chores with ease
There’s no end to how many kitchen utensils any homeowner can have, and more often than not we buy all the gadgets only to struggle to put them away - or we have every appliance except for one. Solution? This compact kitchen accessories kit, which features a grater, grinder, pizza wheel, bottle opener and swivel peeler. With all the attachments in one place, you not only save space, but can take on the go too.
£15.69 at Amazon
23
Amazon
Give yourself a boost with this car step
If you're not quite tall enough to clean the roof of your car attach a roof-rack, then this aluminium folding ladder is worth every penny. The foldable design can be attached to a hinge in the car, and can hold up to 510lbs, but is lightweight and compact to store away after use.
£12.99 at Amazon (was £14.99)
