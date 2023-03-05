LifeshoppingHome and Gardenhome

Loathe Cleaning But Love A Sparkling Home? These 24 Buys Achieve Maximum Results With Minimal Effort

Pssst! This is how you can make the chore of cleaning your gaff easy peasy.

Get spotless house by only putting in minimal effort? Life hack.
It’s so easy to let those hard-to-see places around the house gather dirt and dust – out of sight, out of mind, right?

But the biggest lesson I’ve learned over the years is to clean little but often. Whether you’re spritzing and wiping the doors once you hop out of the shower, or scrubbing your toilet with a dispensing loo brush, there are plenty of things that you can do to make your cleaning routine a whole lot easier.

So, I’ve found for you 24 tools and products that allow you to put minimal effort in but still achieve the same spotless results...

1
Amazon
The sky's the limit with this extendable duster, perfect for reaching those tall and awkward spaces
When cleaning skirting boards, cobwebs, and surfaces, a duster like this extendable one is a must-have. It'll help you to reach awkward spaces without putting in all the effort.
£7.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Collect the dust of your blinds and vents in one quick sweep
I don't know about you, but my blinds get super dusty. These purpose-built blind cleaners make it quick and easy to glide over your blinds, removing surface fluff.
£6.59 for two at Amazon
3
Amazon
Hit refresh on your fabrics with this clever spray
This totally genius fabric refresher spray can be sprayed directly onto fabrics and clothing to give them a little freshen-up with minimal effort. It comes in a hibiscus blossom scent and claims to remove malodours. The best part? It'll only set you back one pound.
£1 at Amazon
4
Amazon
This product will remove any stain-worthy spills from your carpet
If you have pets, children, or you're particularly accident-prone yourself, I'd recommend always having this Dr. Beckmann stain remover in your cleaning stash. The built-in brush head acts as a scrubbing device that dispenses the liquid, making it easy to grab in a wine-dropping emergency.
£2.75 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Cleaning your carpets has never been so easy than with this foaming spray
Give your carpets a little refresh with this foaming spray. Simply spray on and leave or you can vacuum after, it's up to you. You can also use this on other fabrics, such as your car seats or sofa.
£2.50 at Amazon
6
Amazon
This all-purpose disinfectant is a household cleaning essential
This Zoflora disinfectant spray is one of my all-time favourite cleaning buys because it can be used on both hard and soft surfaces. It gives a light mist, rather than too much of a 'wet' spray, so it's ideal for disinfecting touch-points or freshening up fabrics such as sofas or bedding between washes.
£2.75
7
Amazon
If you haven't already jumped on the Scrub Daddy trend, now is the time
I've used a very handy Scrub Daddy sponge for everything from the dishes to tough dried-on oven stains. Be careful as it's pretty abrasive, but in my opinion, it's one of the best heavy-duty cleaning tools out there. It has a special 'FlexTexture' which changes depending on your water temperature. It also washes pretty well after use, FYI.
£2.50 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Target kitchen grime with this tough degreaser
This all-purpose Elbow Grease degreaser is great for tackling caked-on mess on kitchen surfaces (one of my cleaning pet hates).
£1.25 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Swap hard work for easy cleaning with this electric scrubbing brush
For those of us who don't want achy arms and wrists, the super nifty SonicScrubber exists. I've used mine to clean tiles, grouting, and even trainers in the past. It's basically an electric brush that oscillates to give your item of choice a deep clean.
£14.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Try this 5-in-1 powerful washing machine cleaner
And this lemon-scented washing machine cleaner has a 5-in-1 action that includes killing 99.9% of bacteria, removing limescale, and getting rid of hidden dirt.
£3 at Amazon
11
Amazon
This spray mop will change the way you clean for the better
I wouldn't be without my Vileda spray mop. It dispenses the cleaning solution as you go, eliminating the need for a messy mop and bucket scenario. It's as convenient for little spillages as it is for a deep clean.
£26 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Spruce up your dishwasher with this deep cleaner
Show your dishwasher some TLC by investing in this deep cleaner. It eliminates odour and grease, and I don't know about you, but I just sleep better at night knowing my dishes are going into a sparkling dishwasher.
£4.45 at Amazon
13
Amazon
This handy lint roller is great for restoring your carpets and clothes
This lint remover (similar to ones seen all over TikTok) is ideal if you have pets that shed, if your hair always ends up on the carpet, or can even de-fuzz your clothes.
£3.49 at Amazon
14
Amazon
This foam spray is a bathroom cleaning staple
The Pink Stuff Miracle bathroom foam cleaner is ideal for removing and preventing limescale buildup. It also gives a streak-free shine, so it's no surprise that I love it as much as the other The Pink Stuff products.
£7.50 for two at Amazon
15
Amazon
Get your hands on this clever 2-in-1 spray squeegee
If there's one thing that I find helps with cleaning the bathroom, it's giving it a little freshen up, little and often. This handy spray squeegee is easy to use and will help to keep your shower doors looking sparkling.
£5.87 at Amazon
16
Amazon
This multi-purpose Zoflora concentrated disinfectant can be used throughout your entire house
Let's face it, cleaning feels so much easier when the products smell good. Zoflora concentrated disinfectant can be diluted and used on loads of areas around the home including floors, baths, tiles, dishcloths, and more. I often add some to my sink with some water and leave it for a while so that the scent fills the room. It kills 99.9% of bacteria too, FYI.
£2.70 at Amazon
17
Amazon
Clean your loo with ease with this liquid dispensing toilet brush
This hassle-free silicone brush dispenses your liquid cleaning product of choice as you scrub, so you can clean your loo using minimal effort.
£10.89 at Amazon
18
Amazon
Keep your windows and mirrors smear-free with this cleaner
For your glass and mirrors, there's this streak-free cleaner that removes grease, deposits, and pesky fingerprints. It can also be used outdoors in conservatories, on bi-fold doors, and more.
£2.50 at Amazon
19
Amazon
These super absorbing sponges will become your go-to cleaning tool
I've made no secret of my love for the 'thirsty' drip-free Spunj sponges that don't tear and hold up to seven times their own weight in water.
£5.99 at Amazon
20
Amazon
Add this extendable swivelling scrubber to your Amazon wish list
This extendable tile scrubber can really help to give bathrooms a good clean. It's also great for fitting into awkward spaces around sinks and toilets thanks to its swivel head, meaning less cleaning acrobatics for you,
£12.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
Tired of buying lint roll refills? This reusable roller is the answer
Nab this reusable lint roller to keep your clothes, car, and other surfaces fluff-free. It can be washed after use and doesn't lose its stickiness.
£6.49 at Amazon
22
Amazon
Remove scuffs and marks from your hard surfaces with these Scrub Daddy erasers
These Scrub Daddy erasers help to remove marks from walls, doorframes, and more. They can remove scuffs and fingerprints from hard surfaces, making them ideal if you have pets or children at home.
£5.49 for two at Amazon
23
Amazon
This gap-slot cleaning brush reaches even the tiniest of spaces
If you have teeny-tiny areas that gather dust, then this gap-slot cleaning brush might be just the thing you need.
£2.39
24
Amazon
For that ultimate 'finished cleaning feeling', it doesn't get much better than lighting a candle.
This 'fresh linen' candle burns for approximately 35 hour and won't break the bank, but will have your home smelling sweet in no time.
£7 at Amazon
