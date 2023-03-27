If You're Looking To Save Water, Here Are 14 Ways To Help You Do It

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Whether you’re bathing, boiling veggies for dinner, watering plants or just making endless cups of tea, it’s often easy to rack up the amount of water you are using at home.
But if you’re looking to be a little more economical with your water consumption, there are plenty of ways to bring it down.
From laundry tips and tricks, to tank banks and water butts, here are some solutions we’ve found to help...
Swap your shower head out for a more water efficient alternative
Use a tap adapter to avoid being wasteful with water
Install a dual flush water-saving device into your toilet cistern
Or a toilet tank bank will do the same trick
Reduce your daily showers by one minute
Make the most out of drizzly days by investing in a water butt for your garden
Or conserve the amount of water you use on your garden with a watering can
Don’t leave the tap running, fill up a bowl when you're washing up
Wash your car with this waterless cleaner
Only fill your kettle up with the exact amount you need
Fill a jug with water and chill in the fridge for instant cold water whenever you want
Use a food steamer instead of boiling when cooking your dinner
Make sure you’ve got enough dirty laundry to run a full wash
Set your washing machine to eco mode