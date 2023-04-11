These 22 Phone Accessories, Gadgets, And Adaptors Will Solve So Many Annoying Problems

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Whether you’re done with dropping your phone on your face in bed, sick of always being the designated group selfie taker, or can’t stand having to squint to watch videos on that tiny screen, it turns out that you aren’t alone in your irritation.
In fact, an in-depth Amazon search has introduced me to a whole new world of gadgets, accessories, and adaptors that have been designed to solve some of these common smartphone issues. So, I thought it was only fair to share my findings with you.
Expect nifty bluetooth in-car speakerphones and TikTok scrollers, camera accessories like clip-on lenses and waterproof cases, and an array of stands and mounts that’ll make watching videos a breeze — regardless of whether you’re in bed, taking a shower, or even on a long-haul flight.