Lifeshopping

You Don't Have To Love TikTok To Love These 27 Products That Trended On There

Forget dancing and lip-syncing, we use the app to find some highly-rated buys for you.

 and  

Freelance journalist

BRB just heading to Amazon to add all of these to my basket.
Amazon
BRB just heading to Amazon to add all of these to my basket.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Originally known for its trending dances and viral lip syncing audios, TikTok has become the ‘it’ app for setting trends, whether that be songs or must-have buys.

The power of app has seen users unable to escape the huge air fryer hype for the past year (if you’ve not heard about it, where have you been?), with #airfryer racking up a huge 7.2 Billion views.

But don’t worry if you’re not a TikTok lover – we’re here to tell you about some of its other most viral products, all of which come highly recommended...

1
Amazon
This clever mat can be used to protect your sink or draining board from scuffs and stains
This dish mat can be used on your draining board, or placed within your sink, to prevent your washing up from scratching or scraping. The pebbled design also allows easy draining of any excess water.
£8.69 at Amazon
2
Amazon
These genius self-closing toothpaste caps changed my life (well, the state of my bathroom countertops)
These bathroom accessories hit my FYP and I just had to try them. They work to prevent toothpaste from spilling out of the tube, so no more crusty leftovers clinging to the lid.
£4.95 for four at Amazon
3
Amazon
This extra-wide car mirror is curved to help reduce the size of your blind spots
Just clip it over your existing rear view mirror, without even needing to whip out the toolbox, and you're all set.
£8.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
This parcel opener will end your current nail-breaking package-opening ritual.
If you love to online shop, this mini parcel opener will come in handy. No more trying to rip it open or aimlessly grabbing a pair of scissors, with one swipe of this tool and you're in.
£3.34 at Amazon
5
Amazon
I don't understand how I've lived this long without this space-saving retractable clothes line.
If you struggle to find space to fit an awkward drying rack, this retractable clothes line can be placed throughout your home, such as above the bath. Keeping your laundry out of sight, this space-saving tool can be pulled out when you need it and hidden when not in use.
£29.95 at Amazon
6
Amazon
This acupressure mat and pillow set sounds pretty perfect right now
Help ease pain, tensions, and stiffness with this smart acupressure mat which works to increase your blood circulation and improve sleep quality.
£19.99 at Amazon
7
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
If you don't feel like your shampoo thoroughly cleans every part of your scalp, let us introduce you to this massaging brush
I was sold on this massaging shampoo brush when I found out that it worked product into your scalp while also giving you a head massage, helping you to relax.
£8.29 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Upgrade your showertime with these exfoliating silicone body brushes
Speaking of showering, these silicone body brushes will exfoliate your skin without harbouring any nasty bacteria (looking at you, years-old body puff).
£9.99 for two at Amazon
9
Amazon
I really questioned my life choices when I realised this suction cup-backed holder existed and I hadn't been using it
If your razors tend to live on your shower floor or stuffed away in a cupboard, let us introduce you to this clever razor holder. Just stick the suction back to your shower door and it's ready to grab whenever you need it.
£4.34 at Amazon
10
Amy Glover /BuzzFeed
I deep-cleaned my entire house the second this game-changing spinning mop arrived
This isn't just a regular mop, this one has a clever spinning drain mechanism in its bucket to control the amount of water held by the fabric. It'll also dry your floors much faster than using a regular mop.
£35.99 at Amazon
11
Xavier Singh / BuzzFeed
This anti-fog cloth is an absolute game-changer for people who wear glasses
Use this cloth up to 700 times to clean your glasses and prevent them from fogging up in the transitional weather. Its superfine suede material will also make sure your glasses remain scratch free too.
£5 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Every time I see one of these flat water bottles that fit seamlessly into bags, I wonder why I didn't think of that.
Forget lugging around an awkward sized water bottle, this flat-designed kind makes it super easy for slotting into your bag. With a silicone grip sleeve and looped handle, what more could you want from this convenient bottle?
£14.99 at Amazon
13
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Five words: heart-shaped Le Creuset ramekin.
No words are needed for this gorgeous kitchen showstopper.
£27.46 at Amazon
14
Kirsty Glover / BuzzFeed
This nourishing Garnier hair food mask has been raved about for those with dry hair
This macadamia hair mask's intensive formula, made from natural ingredients, works to nourish and pamper dull, dry hair – sounds like a treat to us.
£8.35 at Amazon
15
Amazon
These silicone baking sheets are a no-brainer, if you ask us
Investing in silicone, reusable baking sheets is a kitchen gamechanger. From baking to roasting, these handy items collect the fat and grease off your cooking, before being wiped clean again (yes, it really is that simple).
£10.69 for four at Amazon
16
Amazon
This alcohol-free mouthwash will keep your breath smelling fresh for 12 hours at a time.
Looking for an icy mint mouthwash to kickstart your day? Well, look no further. This alcohol-free mouthwash keeps your mouth feeling fresh and clean throughout the day.
£10 at Amazon
17
Amazon/ Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This Embryolisse concentrated milk cream makes for a deeply hydrating base - I even use mine as a primer.
Whether you apply it before your makeup or adopt it into your skincare routine and wear on its own, this creamy lotion has been hailed for its hydrating powers - even for sensitive skin.
£17.80 at Amazon
18
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Wake up to smoother, softer lips after using this overnight mask.
If you're on the hunt for an affordable lip mask that does the job, this might just be your answer. With vitamin E, aloe vera and grape seed oil, this hydrating lip product will have you waking up with a soft and supple pout.
£4.50 at Amazon
19
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This incredibly cheap pillbox is the only thing keeping me on my vitamin regimen.
This labelled daily pillbox makes it super easy to keep medication or vitamins organised - and its very affordable too.
£1.50 at Amazon
20
Amazon
TikTokers swear by this rosemary oil to encourage hair growth
You can't open TikTok and not see the rosemary oil hype at the minute, and if the Amazon reviews are anything to go by this oil looks like they might be onto something. You'll only need a couple of drops per treatment, so this little bottle will go a long way.
£9.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
This magnetic kitchen roll holder is as handy as it is easy to install.
If your kitchen roll is always tucked away in a cupboard when you most need it, or perhaps it's sitting awkwardly on your worktop, either way this magnetic holder gives it its own home. Stick underneath a cabinet and it's ready to grab.
£11.99 at Amazon
22
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
This USB-rechargeable lighter is an absolute life-saver
This smart lighter will never run out of gas, and its prongs fit around your candle wicks so you don't have to do the awkward tip-and-manoeuvre trick that regular lighters require.
£10.99 at Amazon
23
Amazon
If you've got kids or a pet, you'll wonder why you hadn't heard of this Quakehold putty sooner
Stick your ornaments and other prized possessions firmly onto your glass or other transparent surfaces, and it won't leave any residue behind.
£9.25 at Amazon
24
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This SPF50 over-makeup sunscreen spray doesn't leave a chalky or greasy cast
The days of forgetting to put your SPF on before your makeup are long gone with this over makeup sunscreen spray. Perfect for your holidays in the sun or as a last step to your makeup routine, simply just mist this over your face.
£8 at Amazon
25
Amazon
If the ratings are anything to go by, it looks like this adjustable detangling hairbrush has gone viral for a reason.
Untangle your hair in minutes with this strong, yet lightweight, brush and comb set. With flexible, moving bristles that adjust the stiffness to how you like it, this easy gliding accessory is a hair must-have.
£6.99 at Amazon
26
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I'm loving The Secret History by Pulitzer prize-winning author Donna Tartt right now
Get your hands on a copy of this award-winning author's enticing book, ideal for serial BookTok scrollers and cynical literature lovers alike (don't you love it when a clever book is fun, too?).
£9.19 at Amazon
27
Amazon
Of course, I absolutely *had* to include this cult-status Tower air fryer
You can't talk about TikTok viral items and not mention air fryers, in particular this compact Tower version which has rapid air circulation. Cooking your food way faster than your oven could, you can use this clever appliance for frying, roasting, grilling and even baking.
£43.20 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction