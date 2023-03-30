You Don't Have To Love TikTok To Love These 27 Products That Trended On There

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Originally known for its trending dances and viral lip syncing audios, TikTok has become the ‘it’ app for setting trends, whether that be songs or must-have buys.
The power of app has seen users unable to escape the huge air fryer hype for the past year (if you’ve not heard about it, where have you been?), with #airfryer racking up a huge 7.2 Billion views.
But don’t worry if you’re not a TikTok lover – we’re here to tell you about some of its other most viral products, all of which come highly recommended...