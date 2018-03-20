The Top 10 Places To Travel To In 2018, According To TripAdvisor

Paris has been named the top travel destination to visit in the world in 2018, with London hot on its heels in second place - and only a quick train ride away.

Other European cities dominate TripAdvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice awards, with Rome taking third place and Crete, Barcelona, Prague and Istanbul also making the top 10.

If you’re looking for somewhere a little further afield, the league table, based on analysis of TripAdvisor reviews written by members of the public, put Bali in fourth place. Interestingly, New York, a long-time favourite with travellers worldwide, slipped down to 10th place this year from fifth in 2017.

The awards also list the best places to visit in the UK and while London took the top spot, the north outperformed the south overall.