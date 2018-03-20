The Top 10 Places To Travel To In 2018, According To TripAdvisor

Paris has been named the top travel destination to visit in the world in 2018, with London hot on its heels in second place - and only a quick train ride away.
Other European cities dominate TripAdvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice awards, with Rome taking third place and Crete, Barcelona, Prague and Istanbul also making the top 10.
If you’re looking for somewhere a little further afield, the league table, based on analysis of TripAdvisor reviews written by members of the public, put Bali in fourth place. Interestingly, New York, a long-time favourite with travellers worldwide, slipped down to 10th place this year from fifth in 2017.
The awards also list the best places to visit in the UK and while London took the top spot, the north outperformed the south overall.
The award winners were determined using an algorithm based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and attractions in destinations worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period, as well as traveller booking interest on TripAdvisor.
Commenting on the results, Laura Citron, CEO of London & Partners, the Mayor of London’s official promotional agency for the city, said: “It’s wonderful to see that visitors continue to be drawn in by London’s extraordinary mix of history and heritage, cutting-edge contemporary culture alongside an array of major events and festivities. This year promises another jam-packed programme of blockbuster exhibitions, shows and exciting new openings to tempt visitors of all ages, interests and budgets.”
To help travellers plan their next trip to the world’s top 10 destinations, TripAdvisor has identified highly-rated value hotels that cost less than the destination average when booked through the website.
The top 10 places to visit in the world, 2018, are:
1. Paris, France
:: Average annual hotel rate in Paris: £166 per night
:: Highly-rated value hotel: Hotel Bradford Elysees - Astotel, from £110 per night
2. London, England
:: Average annual hotel rate in London: £191 per night
:: Highly-rated value hotel: The Piccadilly London West End, from £176 per night
3. Rome, Italy
:: Average annual hotel rate in Rome: £136 per night on TripAdvisor
:: Highly-rated value hotel: Deko Rome, from £121 per night
4. Bali, Indonesia
:: Average annual hotel rate in Bali: £111 per night
:: Highly-rated value hotel: The Villas Tejakula, from £101 per night
5. Crete, Greece
:: Average annual hotel rate in Crete: £121 per night
:: Highly-rated value hotel: Elounda Garden Suites, from £61 per night
6. Barcelona, Spain
:: Average annual hotel rate in Barcelona: £166 per night
:: Highly-rated value hotel: Yurbban Passage Hotel & Spa, from £130 per night
7. Prague, Czech Republic
:: Average annual hotel rate in Prague: £105 per night
:: Highly-rated value hotel: Hotel Pod Vezi, from £80 per night
8. Marrakech, Morocco
:: Average annual hotel rate in Marrakech: £125 per night
:: Highly-rated value hotel: Riad Dar Dialkoum, from £95 per night
9. Istanbul, Turkey
:: Average annual hotel rate in Istanbul: £78 per night
:: Highly-rated value hotel: Dersaadet Hotel Istanbul, from £72 per night
10. New York City, New York
:: Average annual hotel rate in New York City: £291 per night
:: Highly-rated value hotel: The Blakely New York, from £180 per night
The awards also reveal the top travel destinations in Europe, as well as the UK and Channel Isles’ best-rated destinations. While London ranks as the UK’s number one destination overall, the north also has a lot to celebrate with six winning destinations in the top 10 versus four southern winners.
Edinburgh, Liverpool, York, Glasgow, Blackpool and Belfast take second, third, fifth, sixth, ninth and 10th place respectively. While to the south of the UK and Channel Isles, London, Jersey, Isle of Wight and Bath come in first, fourth, seventh and eighth respectively.
Europe Top 10
-
Paris, France
-
London, UK
-
Rome, Italy
-
Crete, Greece
-
Barcelona, Spain
-
Prague, Czech Republic
-
Istanbul, Turkey
-
Lisbon, Portugal
-
Majorca, Spain
-
Santorini, Greece
UK Top 10
-
London, London
-
Edinburgh, Scotland
-
Liverpool, Merseyside
-
Jersey, Channel Isles
-
York, North Yorkshire
-
Glasgow, Scotland
-
Isle of Wight, Hampshire
-
Bath, Somerset
-
Blackpool, Lancashire
-
Belfast, Northern Ireland