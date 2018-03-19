York Named Best Place To Live In Britain

York has been named the best place to live in Britain thanks to its mix of old and new, with “cool cafes, destination restaurants and innovative companies” alongside picturesque period buildings.

The walled city in North Yorkshire topped the The Sunday Times’ ‘Best Places to Live 2018’ list, which ranks British towns and cities in their individual regions based on a number of criteria, from jobs, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops.

The panel picked Bermondsey as the best place to live in London, Mumbles (Swansea) the best place to live in Wales, Melrose (Scottish Borders) the best place to live in Scotland and Ballyhackamore (Belfast) the best place to live in Northern Ireland.