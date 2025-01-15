Livi From The Traitors Reveals Where Things Stand Between Herself And Freddie Now

Livi and Freddie in the Traitors castle BBC

Eliminated Traitors contestant Livi Deane has revealed she’s been able to forge a friendship with fellow faithful Freddie Fraser since leaving the show.

Throughout her time in the castle, Livi was convinced that Freddie was one of the titular traitors, repeatedly leading the charge to have him banished from the show.

Even after being “murdered”, Livi was still convinced that the politics student was the culprit, right up until her appearance on The Traitors Uncloaked when she discovered who the real traitors were.

“I just can’t wait to see Freddie and bloody give him the biggest hug,” she claimed, adding that she is now rooting for him and fellow faithful Anna Duke to win the whole show.

Since then, Livi opened up to Metro about where her relationship with Freddie now stands.

“Me and Freddie talk every day, we FaceTime – we really get on. So it’s a shame that people really don’t think we are friends, because we genuinely are,” she insisted.

“That being said, I am still apologising to him every time I see myself [on screen, having] these altercations with him.

“Obviously you don’t see the whole thing, but I still apologise to him, and he’s like, ‘Liv, oh my god, honestly, it’s fine’.”

Claudia Winkleman with the cast of The Traitors 2025 BBC / Studio Lambert

The most recent instalment of the Bafta-winning reality show ended on a massive cliffhanger, after Traitors Minah and Linda were forced to pick four members of the Faithful group to go head-to-head in a “death game”.

In the end, only Fozia and Leon were left in the game, with one of them set to be murdered at the beginning of Wednesday’s episode.

The Traitors continues on Wednesday night at 9pm on BBC One, with new episodes following on Thursday and Friday.