The Only Gift Guide You Need For Men This Valentine's Day

It might feel like only yesterday that you splashed the cash on Christmas gifts, but now Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, meaning the painstaking search for a thoughtful gift begins again. If romance isn’t your thing, pick up one our dirty and downright hilarious cards here, and find the perfect present to accompany it in this round up. With something for the budding marathon runner, sweet-toothed foodie and everything in between, these are the top picks from as little as £8.50, that are not only things they will actually use, but will benefit you too. For The Commuter

ASOS

KeepCup Original 12oz Nitro reusable cup, ASOS , £11 What’s better than a gift that can be used everyday? We love this reusable cup, which will brighten up his commute. Lightweight with a splash-proof lid, take it to the coffee shop where most offer a discount for his eco-friendly efforts. If he has butter fingers and drops it, the parts are easily replaceable and KeepCup can recycle the whole thing when they’re done with it. Buy it here. For The Skintellectual

Heath London

Heath London Eye Serum, Heath, £14 Hydrate tired eyes by rolling this refreshing serum over eye bags and dull skin. It’s the perfect desk-side fatigue fighter, enriched with hyaluronic acid and caffeine. Instantly brightening, the lucky recipient can use it to combat dark circles and cool puffiness. Buy it here. For The Bookworm

Amazon

The Secret Barrister: Stories of the Law and How It’s Broken, Amazon, £8.49 Delve into the British justice system with this page-turner written by an anonymous barrister. Think of it as the legal version of This Is Going To Hurt with an eye-opening, behind-the-scenes look into the victims, offenders, judges and courtrooms. An insightful read, the author cleverly makes the complex topic of the law accessible to all. Buy it here. For The Forgetful

Oliver Bonas

Emergency Tech Kit, Oliver Bonas, £9.50 Is your boyfriend always lamenting the loss of yet another charger? Look no further than this palm-sized survival kit. Containing a 3ft 2-in-1 USB cable that also doubles up as a charging lead for iPhone’s, Apple keyboards and mouse’s, a microfibre cloth, red cable tie and 5ml bottle of spray cleaner, he can keep his tech clean and full of battery life. Buy it here. For The Cultured Chap

National Art Pass

Annual National Art Pass, Art Fund, £70 (£45 for under 30s) For the history or art buff, splurge on a National Art Pass for the year to get your man free entry to over 240 museums, galleries and historic sites across the UK and 50% off major exhibitions. With the pass they’ll also receive an Art Map, Art Quarterly magazine and regular emails about upcoming events. Top tip? Save 25% when you pay by Direct Debit (but don’t tell them that). And for a whole year, you can enjoy free or discounted dates around the country to soak up the culture. Buy it here. For The Film Fanatic

Cineworld

Cineworld Gift Card, Cineworld Consider a gift voucher to Cineworld and top it up with anything from £10 to £100 (or up to £190 for an e-gift voucher). Catch the latest box office hits, and watch them in style by booking a luxurious VIP experience or 3D thrill. Buy it here. For The Cyclist

Rapha

Rapha Pro Team Cap, Rapha, £30 Ensure the avid cyclist steers clear of wintery weather with this lightweight, highly technical cap to wear under their helmet. The synthetic fabric stretches to fit perfectly while its quick wicking qualities will stop you overheating and add warmth whatever weather you’re cycling in. The reflective logo strip also adds an element of safety during evening rides. For The Fitness Fanatic

Hilly

Hilly Marathon Fresh Anklet, Hilly, £12 Before you dismiss the idea of socks, meet this odour-free pair specifically designed for long-distance runners. It’s ideal if the man in your life is ankle-deep in marathon training and is unlikely to treat himself to a pair. Stay comfortable and smelling fresh with the cushioned material in key pressure zones so they can hit their personal best every time. Buy it here. For The Foodie

Hotel Chocolat

The Everything H-Box of Chocolates, Hotel Chocolat, £12.95 The lazy, I-put-a-lot-of-thought-into-your-gift-honest option, or just if you’ve got a sweet tooth but can’t finish them all (LOL), these chocolates are always a good idea. This dessert selection has all your favourite cakes and bakes such as caramel cheesecake and chocolate soufflé. Hopefully he likes the ones you don’t. Buy it here.