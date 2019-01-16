16/01/2019 10:58 GMT | Updated 27 minutes ago

Poundland Has Launched Engagement Rings Just In Time For Valentine's Day

Put a £1 ring on it.

If you’re considering popping the question this Valentine’s day, take a trip to Poundland to get yourself a ring. No, this is not a joke. 

While tradition dictates three months salary be spent on an engagement ring, but times are clearly changing. Who can forget the backlash against the Mumsnet who complained about her £1,300 ring?

Poundland has taken it one step further, throwing tradition out the window altogether, describing its new rings as a ‘budget placeholder’ before you choose the right ring together.

Louise/HuffPost UK/Poundland

There are four designs available in different gemstones resembling diamond, ruby and topaz made from Cubic Zirconia in gold and silver colourways. They even come in a red velvet heart-shaped box. 

Poundland

Having prepared for all outcomes of a proposal, the budget retailer is also extending its return policy on the Bling Ring which will allow customers to get a full refund up to a year after purchasing it, just in case the answer is an awkward no. 

With Valentine’s Day less than a month away, head to your nearest Poundland now to snap up a ring, so you can postpone (and save) for the actual diamonds down the line.

