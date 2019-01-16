Poundland Has Launched Engagement Rings Just In Time For Valentine's Day

If you’re considering popping the question this Valentine’s day, take a trip to Poundland to get yourself a ring. No, this is not a joke.

While tradition dictates three months salary be spent on an engagement ring, but times are clearly changing. Who can forget the backlash against the Mumsnet who complained about her £1,300 ring?

Poundland has taken it one step further, throwing tradition out the window altogether, describing its new rings as a ‘budget placeholder’ before you choose the right ring together.