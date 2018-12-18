The Most Beautiful Engagement Rings You Can Find On Etsy

You’d think finding The One was hard enough, but finding an engagement ring worthy of your soulmate can feel like an unsurmountable task. Whether you’re covertly trying to figure out their ring size – find a helpful guide here – or looking for one that suits their style and your budget, it’s often a hefty investment. So, if you’re looking for a bit of inspiration or are actively shopping around, we’ve rounded up the Etsy stores with the most beautiful, handmade engagement rings, from vintage to custom–made. Something Blue

LoveFineDiamonds on Etsy

Blue diamond halo platinum engagement ring, £1,195 For an unconventional colour in a classic circle cut, this halo ring is handmade and set in a Hatton Garden boutique, without the eye-watering cost. For the minimalist, its beauty is in its simplicity. Add the personal touch by customising the design to suit the lucky recipient with different colour. Available in any ring size. Buy it here Classic Cut

0.45ct Skinny Thin Diamond Engagement Ring, £1,035 A sophisticated choice, pick from 9K or 18K in yellow, white, or rose gold. While it’s made to order for all ring sizes, if you’re unsure what you’re partner may be, check here to be absolutely certain. Buy it here Unconventional Gems

NyFineJewelry on Etsy

Moonstone engagement ring, £625.82 For a stand out piece, this 14k rose gold diamond cluster ring in a vintage style is eye-catching, opulent and truly exquisite. Made with conflict-free diamonds, you can have peace of mind while planning the perfect proposal. Just to note, as the seller is based in America, all the ring sizes are in US measurements, so make sure you convert accordingly. Buy it here Pretty Pink Tint

Hollyseen on Etsy

Rose Gold Pink Morganite Engagement Ring, £138.04 This affordable ring is completely customisable. You can replace stones with all kinds gemstones including: morganite, aquamarine, amethyst and citrine. For the budget conscious, keep in mind that costs will rise with shipping, this ring in particular will set you back an extra £39.50. Buy it here Ethical Engagement

ShaktiEllenwood on Etsy

Ethical Engagement Ring, £1,480 This handmade piece is simple in its design and transparent in its ethical craftsmanship. The CanadaMark diamond is fully traceable and mined responsibly from Canada’s Northwest Territories, all while respecting the environment and the wildlife living there. The Fairtrade gold band is mined from communities in Peru with each purchase giving them the opportunity for a sustainable future. Buy it here Got The Blues

Evorden on Etsy

Teal Sapphire Engagement Ring, £1,064.85 Designed to evoke the rich blues of the Gold Creek waters in British Columbia, this teal sapphire stone takes centre stage, sitting prettily in a trio of marquise cut diamonds. But if teal doesn’t take your fancy, the centre stone is also available in aquamarine, morganite, white sapphire, moissanite and teal sapphire.