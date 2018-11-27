Planning A Winter Wedding? Here Are The UK’s Most Popular Venues Where You Can Get Hitched

Richard Bryant/ArcaidImages via Getty Images

Whether you’re planning a festive Christmas wedding or an icy New Year celebration, picking a venue can be tricky. Choosing the spot where you’ll tie the knot is the biggest decision in the planning process, but where better to find inspiration to start looking than Instagram? The wedding hashtag itself has over 125 million posts. So whether you’re actively shopping or simply having a browse, Protectivity Insurance has analysed a selection of British venues on Instagram to find some of the most popular UK venues where you can get married (though we suspect you might need access to a serious budget). 1. Kew Gardens, Richmond, London

With three areas to choose from including: the high ceilings and grand arched windows in The Orangery; the picturesque Cambridge Cottage, the former Royal Residence of the Duke of Cambridge; or the Nash Conservatory with its floor-to-ceiling windows filling the room with natural light, you’re spoilt for choice. Keep in mind with a winter wedding that there’s more availability as summertime ceremonies are still the most popular time of the year to marry. 2. Chatsworth House, Derbyshire, Peak District

Taking the runner up spot is Chatsworth House, set in the heart of the Derbyshire countryside in the Peak District. Belonging to the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, it has been home to the Cavendish family since 1549 and is a spectacular location. Say “I do” in the grand Hartington Room, make a big entrance onto the grounds in your car or carriage, and enjoy exclusive use of the Cavendish restaurant to feed your guests. Follow their gardener on Instagram too and enjoy the grounds in full bloom all year round. 3. Luton Hoo, Luton, Bedfordshire

The Luton Hoo is a 5-star hotel, boasting 1,065 acres of stunning land including an 18 hole golf course, luxurious spa and 2 restaurants. Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh often visited Luton Hoo to celebrate their wedding anniversary in the early years of their marriage, so you can say your vows with a stamp of Royal approval. Pick from the 18th century mansion house or Warren Weir wedding suites for a lavish celebration. Expect marble interiors and period rooms steeped in history for between 20 and 290 guests. 4. Cliveden House, Taplow, Berkshire

Just missing out on the top three is Berkshire-based venue, Cliveden House. Extravagance from every angle, the setting, interiors, architecture and panoramic views of the River Thames offer a breathtaking wedding venue. Since the house was built in 1666, Cliveden House has played host to notable visitors including; Winston Churchill, Charlie Chaplin and President Roosevelt and most recently hosted Meghan Markle ahead of the royal wedding. 5. Holkham Hall, Holkham, Norfolk

Head to East Anglia for Norfolk’s most popular venue. Filled with opulent staircases, marble columns and red velvet lined walls, it will make the most beautiful backdrop for photographs. Pick from three state rooms to wow guests in; the infamous Marble Hall with its 50ft ceiling, The Saloon, adorned with roaring fires and air of decadence, or the Statue Gallery and its impressive sculpture collection. 6. Great Fosters, Egham, Surrey

Surrey plays host to number six. Great Fosters is a Grade One listed building set amongst 50 acres of stunning gardens and parkland in Egham. The extensive gardens, fetauring a Japanese bridge, fountain and Saxon moat will provide an idyllic backdrop to the celebrations. 7. Hedsor House, Hedsor, Buckinghamshire

Take advantage of the bridal suite, grand staircase and panoramic views of Hedor House and turn it into your very own country house. Hedor House boasts an impressively rich history, dating back from 1166, and was originally designed by Sir William Chambers, the architect of Somerset House, with the help of King George III and Queen Charlotte. 8. Kings Chapel, Amersham, Buckinghamshire

Amersham’s best kept secret makes it to number eight for wedding locations. The original chapel was built in 1677 and was rebuilt in 1779 by the General Baptists. Famous for its fine dome or lantern, it’s one of the largest unsupported domes in England (the largest of all being in St Paul’s Cathedral). Rustic, cosy and quaint, it’s a stunning place to say your vows. 9. South Farm, Royston, Cambridgeshire

For a truly intimate venue to host your guests, South Farm in Royston, Cambridgeshire is the perfect choice. The beautiful Farmhouse borders a barnyard of listed timber framed barns, which have been lovingly restored and are now home to their friendly rare-breed farm animals.The Paxman family own the location and for over 40 years have turned South farm into an eco-friendly family-run business, offering their nature reserve, woodland, home grown products and idyllic setting to happy couples. 10. East Quay, Whitstable, Kent