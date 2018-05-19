POOL New / Reuters Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an Ascot Landau along the Long Walk after their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Royal wedding ceremony may be over, but the celebrations are just beginning. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially tied the knot just after 12.30pm on Saturday, before taking a carriage ride around Windsor to the delight of thousands of spectators. Here’s your minute-by-minute recap of the ceremony, the dress, the guests - and that kiss. Harry and Meghan’s wedding: A timeline 08:11: Queen makes Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex, a title not used since the reign of King George III in the 1700s. The same Buckingham Palace announcement confirms that Meghan Markle will become the first Duchess of Sussex. Harry takes the titles of Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. 09:45: Guests including US television host Oprah Winfrey and British actor Idris Elba arrive at Windsor Castle.

Idris Elba (second from left) and Oprah Winfery (second from right) arrive at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Earl Spencer, the brother of Diana, Princess of the Wales, also arrive at St George’s Chapel. 10:26: Actor George Clooney and his barrister wife Amal arrive at St George’s Chapel. 11:19: Meghan Markle leaves Cliveden House Hotel with her mother Doria Ragland in a vintage Rolls-Royce Phantom IV to travel to Windsor Castle.

Meghan Markle leaves the Cliveden House Hotel, accompanied by her mother, Ms Doria Ragland.

11:35: Prince Harry and his best man, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, arrive at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor Castle. The pair walk through the Lower Ward and into the Horseshoe Cloisters in front of the chapel’s West Steps entrance. 11:45: Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland arrive on the Windsor estate. Ragland changes vehicle as Markle greets the page boys who will accompany her to the chapel. 11:52: Doria Ragland is delivered to the chapel’s side entrance. 11:55: Charles, Prince of Wales, and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive at the same place. 11:57: The Queen and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh arrive. 11:59: Markle’s bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrive at St George’s Chapel, accompanied by their mothers, Benita Litt, Jessica Mulroney and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. 12:01: The vintage Rolls-Royce carrying Meghan Markle and two page boys, Mulroney twins Brian and John, both 7, comes to a halt in the Horseshoe Cloisters in front of St George’s Chapel. Markle emerges from the car, giving the world a first full look at her wedding dress. 12:03: Kensington Palace announces that Markle’s dress is made by British designer British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female Artistic Director at French fashion house Givenchy. 12:19: The Most Reverend Michael Curry begins his sermon on the power of love, prompting senior Royals to react.





12:31: The couple begin to recite their vows. 12:39: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are proclaimed husband and wife by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, after an exchange of rings. 13:05: The newly-wed Duke and Duchess of Sussex kiss on the West Steps of St George’s Chapel as onlookers cheer. According to lip reader Tina Lannin, when the newly-wed couple stop mid-way down the West Steps there was a moment of uncertainty over their first kiss as husband and wife. Meghan discreetly asks Harry: “Do we kiss?” To which Harry quietly replies: “Yeah”. 13:10: The couple begin one of the longest Royal wedding precessions in living memory across Windsor and the estate, including the two-mile Long Walk. 13:30: Their carriage returns to Windsor Castle, disappearing under an arch within the grounds. The couple’s guests could also be seen arriving for the first of two receptions. 14:00: The first reception, hosted by the Queen, sees around 600 guests are welcomed to the Royal apartments - essentially all those who attended the wedding. Details are released revealing Meghan will make a speech at the reception. The royal bride is one of three people to speak at the lunchtime reception, hosted by the Queen. The others are her new husband, Prince Harry, and the Prince of Wales. The Duke of Cambridge, Harry’s best man, will act as compere. The reception will also include the cutting of the wedding cake. 14:15: Kensington Palace shares a picture of the Royal wedding cake, made by baker Clair Ptak.

14:50: Some of the celebrity guests begin tweeting about their experience. Singer James Blunt cheekily responds to an incredulous spectator.

