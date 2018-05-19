Did Harry Tell Meghan 'I'm Sh*tting It' At The Altar?

It was a flawless ceremony but one eagle-eyed viewer thinks they captured the moment when nerves got the better of Prince Harry. With an apparent pre-wedding confession to Meghan Markle we got a glimpse of the Harry we know and love.
Greeting his bride at the altar with the eyes of the world upon him, the 33-year-old appeared to turn to his bride and tell her: “I’m shitting it.”
One enthusiastic viewer on Twitter, “24.5 million people watching the royal wedding, and we’ve all just witnessed Prince Harry say ’I’m shitting it.”
“Big fan of Prince Harry saying ‘I’m shitting it’,” another added.
