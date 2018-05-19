The Most Reverend Michael Curry stole the show at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on Saturday – and we just can’t get enough of the Royal family’s reactions.

The American bishop, chosen by the royal couple to speak at their ceremony, captured the world’s attention with his passionate declarations of love and a refreshingly informal address during the royal wedding ceremony, held at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

Curry, who has spoken out on LGBT equality, sexual harassment and exploitation, is the first African-American to head the American episcopal church - which is part of the Anglican Communion, like the Church of England.

Quoting Dr Martin Luther King, he said: “We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love.

“And when we discover that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way.”

And while his jokes brought many smiles to the room, we couldn’t help notice some suppressed laughs coming from the royal pews.