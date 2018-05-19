EDITION
    NEWS
    19/05/2018 14:01 BST | Updated 38 minutes ago

    Royal Wedding 2018: Michael Curry Steals The Show And The Royal Family Can't Cope

    It's fair to say he stole the show.

    The Most Reverend Michael Curry stole the show at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on Saturday – and we just can’t get enough of the Royal family’s reactions.

    The American bishop, chosen by the royal couple to speak at their ceremony, captured the world’s attention with his passionate declarations of love and a refreshingly informal address during the royal wedding ceremony, held at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

    Curry, who has spoken out on LGBT equality, sexual harassment and exploitation, is the first African-American to head the American episcopal church - which is part of the Anglican Communion, like the Church of England.

    Quoting Dr Martin Luther King, he said: “We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love.

    “And when we discover that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way.”

    And while his jokes brought many smiles to the room, we couldn’t help notice some suppressed laughs coming from the royal pews.

    Curry also spoke about the power of fire, and it was probably the first time social media got a shout out during a royal wedding address.

    “The harnessing of fire was one of the great technological discoveries in all of human history. Fire, to a great extent, made all of human civilisation possible,” he said. 

    “Fire makes it possible for use to text and tweet and email and Instagram and Facebook and socially be dysfunctional with each other. Fire makes all of that possible.”

    And his words evoked some of the best reactions we’ve seen from the Royal family, our favourites of which are below:

    1. Duchess of Cambridge: hmmmmm

    Sky news
    The Duchess of Cambridge (right) appears to suppress a little laugh while sitting next to the Duchess of Cornwall.

    2. The Queen and Prince William: ahem

    Sky news
    The Queen does not look amused - unlike her grandson and best man on the day, Prince William.

    3. Prince William and Prince Charles: pfffffffft

    Sky news
    Prince William, next to his father Prince Charles, both appeared to be enjoying the service.

    4. Zara Phillips: really?

    Sky News
    Zara Phillips looked somewhat perplexed at the service.

    5. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie: awks

    BBC
    And Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie appeared to be greatly enjoying the address.

    6. And he may not be royalty, but Elton John’s reaction is priceless 

    BBC
    Even Elton John's iconic glasses could not mask his reaction to Michael Curry's address.

    It’s fair to say the US bishop was a big hit on social media:

