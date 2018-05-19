Hard-working humanitarians and philanthropists, key public figures and, of course, members of the royal family were all gathered in Windsor on Saturday (19 May), to celebrate the union of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

But don’t worry… a load of celebrities showed up as well.

While you can always expect to see one or two famous faces in the audience at royal occasions, Harry and Meghan’s big day has proved to be especially star-studded, largely due to her history in the entertainment industry, most notably playing Rachel Zane in ‘Suits’.

Setting the A-list bar pretty high, the first stars to arrive were Idris Elba and Oprah Winfrey, with the Beckhams and Clooneys following not long behind.

Here’s a breakdown of all the stars in attendance as they arrive...