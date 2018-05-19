Hard-working humanitarians and philanthropists, key public figures and, of course, members of the royal family were all gathered in Windsor on Saturday (19 May), to celebrate the union of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
But don’t worry… a load of celebrities showed up as well.
While you can always expect to see one or two famous faces in the audience at royal occasions, Harry and Meghan’s big day has proved to be especially star-studded, largely due to her history in the entertainment industry, most notably playing Rachel Zane in ‘Suits’.
Setting the A-list bar pretty high, the first stars to arrive were Idris Elba and Oprah Winfrey, with the Beckhams and Clooneys following not long behind.
Here’s a breakdown of all the stars in attendance as they arrive...
'Luther' star Idris was the first star to be photographed in Windsor on the morning of the ceremony, signalling how high the callibre of celebs on the invite list really was.
Oprah's attendance was kept secret until the night before the wedding, when she was photographed in London in a selfie with, of all people, former ‘Hollyoaks’ star Gerard McCarthy.
Rugby star James Haskell was next up, alongside his girlfriend Chloe Madeley. Regrettably, her parents, Richard and Judy, appeared not to have made the cut.
Singer/songwriter and friend of Prince Harry's, James Blunt, waved to the crowds as he made his way into the event with his wife, Sofia Wellesley.
Chelsy Davy, best known for her seven-year on-off relationship with Prince Harry, was the first of his exes to show up to the wedding, snapped laughing with friends on her way into the event.
A close friend of Prince Harry's, there was no way that David and Victoria would not be at the royal wedding, having previously attended William and Kate's ceremony in 2011.
The couple kicked off an A-list deluge, with a number of stars following their lead, namely...
A union of the British royal family and the world of acting? Seems like the perfect event for actual Hollywood royalty George Clooney and his always-impressive human-rights-lawyer-turned-red-carpet-must-see Amal.
Meghan Markle’s friendship with Amal Clooney was revealed by their shared hairstylist, Miguel Perez, who told The Mail: “I do Meghan's hair [and] I do Amal's, and Meghan is friends with her. Amal put Meghan and me together when she moved here [to London]. I do her colour, her cut and her styling.”
We do love an A-list friendship based on hairstyling.
And look who almost managed to slip by unnoticed - it's only Tom Hardy!
He's currently sporting a shaved head, as he's playing gangster Al Capone in a new film based on his life.
Sir Elton and his husband were seen leading a conversation with the Beckhams, as well as James Blunt and his wife, Sofia Wellesley.
Of course, Sir Elton’s relationship with the royals, in particular Princes William and Harry, goes way back, as the singer was close with their late mother, Princess Diana, even famously performing a rewritten version of ‘Candle In The Wind’ at her funeral.
After spending the morning making us laugh on her Instagram story, alluding to the fact she was headed to her "friend's wedding", Serena was pictured laughing with her husband in Windsor.
The India-born actress is one of Meghan's most famous friends, so it was a dead cert that she would be at the wedding, where she made her way in with the cast of 'Suits'.
Here she is with Abigail Spencer who, incidentally, could probably teach Victoria Beckham a thing or two about how to enjoy oneself at a wedding.
Patrick famously played Meghan's on-screen husband in 'Suits', and has been one of her biggest public supporters since her relationship with Prince Harry began.
He tweeted the night before the wedding: "Meghan - wherever you are - we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well."
James was another of the celebrity friends of Prince Harry at the wedding, along with his wife Julia Carey.
Hilariously, after getting Victoria Beckham to confess that she'd been invited during an interview on 'The Late Late Show', James claimed that he'd been snubbed, which was either a lie to throw us off the scent, or a hint to the royal family that he wanted to come.
Either way, mission accomplished.
The 'Super Dooper Love' singer and friend of Prince Harry's wore a floral dress to the ceremony.
The mother of princesses Beatrice and Eugenie made a rare public appearance to celebrate her nephew's wedding.
Before getting together with Meghan, Cressida was Prince Harry’s most famous ex, who he met through his cousin, Princess Eugenie.
The two dated on and off for a number of years, including a number of official royal engagements, and remained on good terms when they split in 2016.
Reports suggested at the time that Cressida’s struggle to cope with the scrutiny of being in the public eye that came along with dating such a famous figure was the reason for the break-up.
She’s now in a relationship with chartered surveyor Harry Wentworth-Stanley, both of whom are expected to attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie later on in 2018.
The Oscar nominee and Mumford And Sons frontman were seen arm in arm on the morning of Harry and Meghan's wedding.
-
Another rugby star who managed to bag an invite, Jonny is pictured here with his partner, Shelley Jenkins.
