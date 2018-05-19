Princess Charlotte, Prince George And The Other Kids Bringing The Cuteness To The Royal Wedding

Today might be about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting married, but Princess Charlotte, Prince George and the other bridesmaids and page boys have also stolen our hearts at the royal wedding.
As one of the couple’s bridesmaids, Princess Charlotte looked adorable as she entered in a white dress with floral headband. Meanwhile her big brother, Prince George, looked oh-so-smart in navy as page boy for the ceremony.
But we’re particulalry loving the sheer joy on the face of one of Jessica Mulroney’s twins carrying Meghan’s train. Extra cuteness points for that missing tooth.
Stylist Jessica Mulroney’s seven-year-old twin sons Brian and John Mulroney were given the crucial role of helping Meghan with her dress, designed by British designer, Clare Waight Keller, who last year became the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy.
The page boys were joined by Harry’s godson Jasper Dyer, six, who is the son of Amanda Dyer and Mark Dyer.
Princess Charlotte has been sharing bridesmaid duties with Prince Harry’s goddaughters, two-year-old Zalie Warren, and three-year-old Florence van Cutsem. Florence is the cousin of Grace van Cutsem who stole the limelight at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, by covering her ears and grimacing during their kiss on the balcony.
Meghan’s goddaughters six-year-old Remi Litt and seven-year-old Rylan Litt, are also bridesmaids, as is four-year-old Ivy Mulroney.
Clare Waight Keller designed the six young bridesmaids’ dresses in the Givenchy Haute Couture Atelier in Paris. Each dress is sculpted in Ivory silk Radzimir, and is high-waisted with short puff sleeves and hand finished with a double silk ribbon detail tied at the back in a bow. The bridesmaids white leather Aquazurra shoes are monogrammed with their initials and the wedding date - a gift from Meghan Markle to the young ladies as a keepsake of the special day.
Meanwhile the four page boys are wearing a miniature version of the Blues and Royals frockcoat. The uniform draws its insignia from the Blues and Royals, which is an old Regiment of The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry. Both are also wearing Blues and Royals frockcoats for the Wedding Day. The uniforms were cut and made by the tailors Dege & Skinner in Savile Row.