Princess Charlotte, Prince George And The Other Kids Bringing The Cuteness To The Royal Wedding

Today might be about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting married, but Princess Charlotte, Prince George and the other bridesmaids and page boys have also stolen our hearts at the royal wedding.

As one of the couple’s bridesmaids, Princess Charlotte looked adorable as she entered in a white dress with floral headband. Meanwhile her big brother, Prince George, looked oh-so-smart in navy as page boy for the ceremony.

But we’re particulalry loving the sheer joy on the face of one of Jessica Mulroney’s twins carrying Meghan’s train. Extra cuteness points for that missing tooth.

[READ MORE: HuffPost UK’s Royal Wedding Live Blog]