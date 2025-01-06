Tributes Pour In For RuPaul's Drag Race Star The Vivienne, Who Has Died At 32

ITV/Shutterstock

James Lee Williams, also known as The Vivienne (after designer Vivienne Westwood), has died aged 32.

The drag artist, actor, and performer won RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019 and has made multiple TV and stage appearances since. They were also the first drag performer on UK’s Dancing On Ice, where they came in third.

James’ publicist, Simon Jones, said “James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person” in an Instagram post.

James, who became the UK ambassador to RuPaul’s Drag Race US in 2015, also won the 2019 season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, subsequently appearing in season seven of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

They have also performed on stage and screen, including in Dancing On Ice and a UK and Ireland tour of Wicked.

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage posted on Instagram: “You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point. Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all.”

Drag Race alum Jinkx Monsoon said on X: “I don’t entirely have words… She has made her mark in our hearts and on her stages. It’s too soon for a curtain call but I know it’s a standing ovation. I love you Viv.”

I don’t entirely have words… She has made her mark in our hearts and on her stages. It’s too soon for a curtain call but I know it’s a standing ovation. I love you Viv. 💔 pic.twitter.com/S06eiNo6Iv — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) January 5, 2025

Another Drag Race star Monét X Change, who paired with The Vivienne for Netflix’s Doing It, said: “You were easily one of the brightest stars that I’ve ever seen shine, and with beauty beyond compare. I’ll cherish every single hilarious, cunty, shady, belly laughing moment we shared together.”

Drag Race winner and The Vivienne’s All-Stars costar, Jaida Essence Hall, wrote: “I just know you were such an incredible person to everyone around you and you made real space for me. I’m going to miss you so much.”

Lorraine Kelly has also shared her sadness on X: “Oh this is so sad – such a lovely, funny, whip smart and generous person. A delight to interview. My thoughts with everyone who loved The Vivienne.”

Oh this is so sad - such a lovely, funny, whip smart and generous person. A delight to interview. My thoughts with everyone who loved The Vivienne https://t.co/9ca4nRF8l1 — Lorraine (@reallorraine) January 5, 2025

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley wrote on Instagram: “You incredible human… rest in peace. Never stop shining your beautiful light over us all. Love and strength to all your family. We will miss you so much,” while Coronation Street actor Anthony Cotton called the news “unbelievably sad” on X.

This is so unbelievably sad. Such a joy to be around. We loved James very much x https://t.co/U9scREj9ol — Antony Cotton MBE (@antonycotton) January 5, 2025

UK Drag Race alumni Bimini Bon Boulash and Cheryl The Queen have also shared their shock and grief.

In an Instagram story, Bimini Bon Boulash called the news “truly devastating,” while Cheryl said: “All I can say right now is THANK YOU to you. Thank you for being the most incredible friend, mentor and sister & most importantly keeping me in check. thank you for the incredible moments, milestones and memories. Every moment spent with you was truly electric and magical.”

All I can say right now is THANK YOU to you. Thank you for being the most incredible friend, mentor and sister & most importantly keeping me in check. thank you for the incredible moments, milestones and memories. Every moment spent with you was truly electric and magical. pic.twitter.com/knRO6I12nt — Cheryl The Queen 👑 (@cheryldragqueen) January 5, 2025

Tributes continue to pour in from a bereft group of fans, friends, co-stars, and loved ones.

Simon Jones, the artist and performer’s PR, said that the family are requesting privacy during the difficult period and that no further information will be released at this time.

