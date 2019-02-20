The Waugh Zone February 20, 2019

This has been a truly weird week in Westminster, with all the political action taking place away from a thinly-attended Commons with little on its formal agenda. Today, we may get a fittingly weird PMQs too, with Labour’s splinter problem expected to make Jeremy Corbyn the focus of attention more than Theresa May. The spectacle of The Independent Group of MPs (now eight-strong after Joan Ryan’s decision) sitting apart from their colleagues is set to grab the limelight, with all eyes on May and Corbyn’s responses.

And Corbyn’s response has been telling. Whereas John McDonnell tried the emollient approach yesterday, the Labour leader has appeared more resolute in his refusal to engage with the defectors. And this morning, the leadership has gone on the offensive, putting out a new plan to force all MPs who quit their party to be subject to a ‘recall’ by-election, if 10% of constituents demand one.

There will be many loyalists in all parties, not just Labour, who support the idea of ‘defector recall’. But suggesting voters vote for parties rather than individuals makes life difficult for maverick MPs (and Chuka Umunna has already this morning pointed to a Corbyn tweet from 2010 where he told a worried constituent ‘u vote 4 ur MP rather than a party/leader’). Of course, Tony Blair had no problem with ex-Tories like Alan Howarth and Shaun Woodward not fighting by-elections, preferring to secure them safe Labour seats at the following election. Defections still happen occasionally at councillor level, but the days when a Tory MP would be actively welcomed into Corbyn’s Labour party may be over.

There is a practical problem with by-elections too: their sheer cost. The average race can swallow up £20,000 and in London it’s even higher. Labour spent around £45k, I’m told, on the Lewisham East by-election (even after scrimping). Given its tight finances, the bill for seven by-elections, on top of those for Newport West and maybe Peterborough, would be so high that some serious fundraising may be needed.

Meanwhile, Enfield North MP Ryan’s departure (an excellent exclusive by the Times) highlights again Labour’s failure to draw a line under the anti-semitism row. I see she will remain chair of Labour Friends of Israel, which has said it will work “both within the Labour party and with like-minded, independent MPs on the left and centre left”. And in another reminder of the divisions on this issue, someone on the committee of Young Labour tweeted ‘Joan Ryan gone, Palestine Lives’, a line condemned by its Jewish chair Miriam Mirwitch. To cap it all, Labour MP Ruth George was forced to apologise for suggesting The Independent Group received ‘possible’ funding from Israel. Today’s Gordon Brown’s birthday, I wonder whether he will use the occasion to speak out on the state of his party?