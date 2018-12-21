The Waugh Zone Friday December 21, 2018

Parliament is finally in recess and won’t return for more than a fortnight. MPs were notably de-mob happy yesterday in the chamber, from Home Office minister Victoria Atkins rendering the Speaker speechless with her cat’s name to Dawn Butler singing her own ‘Five Days To Christmas’. But as MPs enjoy a Christmas break, no one is under any illusion that they will need all their energy for the New Year and the Brexit battle ahead. Leavers and Remainers alike think they’ve got one more heave to get their way.

Justice Secretary David Gauke has again underlined his own opposition to any kind of ‘managed no-deal Brexit’, an idea he famously derided in Cabinet this week as a ‘unicorn’ (and which he revealed as his Secret Santa gift yesterday). Asked by the Standard earlier this week if he’d quit rather under such circumstances, Gauke replied that “many Cabinet ministers” think allowing no-deal would not be a responsible course of action. But on Nick Robinson’s BBC podcast, he’s gone further, saying “I think it would be very difficult for me in those circumstances.” Despite all the ridicule, Fraser Nelson says in the Telegraph today that “at least a dozen” Cabinet ministers are “ready to pursue no-deal”, including Jeremy Hunt, who backs a ‘World Trade Brexit’.

Of course the real danger is not of a ‘conscious’ decision (Gauke’s phrase) to opt for no-deal, but of an accidental no-deal. This is because the countdown clock of Article 50 means that leaving without agreement is, legally, the default option for March 29. But as ever with Brexit, what’s possible legally and what’s possible politically are two very different things. In fact, as I report HERE, Labour and Tory MPs are drafting a range of Parliamentary tactics to ensure no-deal is made impossible for Theresa May.

No.10 is more than aware that ‘guerilla’ warfare can be deployed next month. If May’s deal is defeated, a series of votes will set out if there is any Commons majority for an alternative (such as extending or revoking Article 50, a second referendum or some kind of customs-led option). If the PM were to ignore such non-binding votes, senior government sources have told me she would face a ‘rolling’ series of contempt motions that would force her hand. Just as importantly, they believe the Speaker would then be emboldened to include ‘in scope’ several wrecking amendments that could delay or disrupt key Brexit bills on trade, healthcare and immigration.

The no-deal rebels are even prepared to target the Finance Bill that in January sets income tax for next year, as well as ‘supply estimates’ needed in February to allow departmental spending. Yesterday, Yvette Cooper, Hilary Benn, Nicky Morgan and Oliver Letwin tabled an amendment to the Finance Bill that would prevent May from raising any taxes in a no-deal scenario without consulting Parliament. Hardline Brexiteers will have smelled a rat as soon as they saw Letwin’s name on the amendment, given his under-the-radar role in being helpful to No.10. And it’s true that the more MPs think no-deal is impossible, the more Downing Street can warn the real choice will come down to May’s plan or no real Brexit at all. Get ready to fasten your seatbelts in January, folks.