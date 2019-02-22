The Waugh Zone Friday February 22, 2019

Exhausted by the dizzying string of stories about MPs defecting from their parties? Well, the hot news today is that Ian Austin has become the latest MP to quit Labour. A keen cyclist, he’s finally got on bike and ridden out of the party he has represented for more than 26 years (at local and national level). In an interview with his local Express and Star newspaper, he cited Jeremy Corbyn’s failure to deal with anti-semitism in the party. Austin’s adoptive father Fred escaped the Nazis in 1939 (read this very moving account of his backstory), but the rest of his Jewish family perished in the Holocaust. The former minister made a wider point about the idea of Corbyn in No.10: “I could never ask local people to make Jeremy Corbyn prime minister”. He has long been one of the most combative critics of Corbyn and his allies, squaring up to figures like Chris Williamson and Ian Lavery. A key right-hand man to Gordon Brown for years, his departure will not be mourned by the Left. But it highlights how even ‘Brownites’ are now as far from Corbynism as ‘Blairites’ ever were.

Austin said he won’t be joining The Independent Group (TIG) of MPs, which is no surprise, given that he wants Brexit delivered for his Leave-voting constituents. Meanwhile, the 11-strong not-quite-a-party-party are aware they have to maximise their new-found leverage as quickly as possible. One of the ways they wield power is of course in playing a key role in any new confidence votes that could trigger a general election. As I said yesterday, one key test will be just whether former Labour MPs are prepared to prop up Theresa May in future votes, and what their price would be if they did.

Well, on our Commons People podcast, TIG MP and ‘fixer’ Gavin Shuker has revealed that if the PM agreed to a ‘confirmatory’ referendum on her Brexit deal, they would indeed keep her in power for a year or however long it would take to sort the new poll. “We need a general election like a hole in the head right now, we’re 900 hours to Brexit and we’re going to crash out without a deal unless something replaces that,” he says. Shuker first made his ‘confidence-and-supply’ offer even before he quit Labour, when he and fellow MPs met David Lidington in the Cabinet Office last month.

The issue will be live again next week as Parliament votes on the Kyle-Wilson amendment (sounds like a Californian pop group but is actually Labour MPs Peter Kyle and Phil Wilson) demanding a confirmatory referendum. Several Labour MPs and shadow ministers are ready to quit to join TIG if Jeremy Corbyn fails to whip for a referendum (the Times reports), and the Guardian reports Keir Starmer argued strongly for Kyle-Wilson at Shadow Cabinet this week. In Brussels yesterday, Corbyn stressed a second referendum was “very much part of the agenda” in coming votes.

Looks like there could be a 'TIG-Dem' coalition in the offing too, boosting their strength to 23 MPs. The 'i' newspaper has an interview with Vince Cable in which he suggests a partnership where the Lib Dems would not run candidates against the new grouping. In Shuker's interview with HuffPost, he admitted he and the others would all probably lose their seats if they sparked by-elections. But overall I was struck by just how much he felt Labour's conversion to Corbynism was irreversible. (Ian Austin echoed this point this morning, saying "I just can't see how it [Labour] can return to the mainstream party that won elections and changed the country for the better.") Intriguingly, Shuker also had a telling line that Corbyn could indeed become PM, partly because of voter weariness with the Tories. "Of course the Corbyn project is electable," he said, but added he felt that very prospect was 'scary'.