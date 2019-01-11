The Waugh Zone, Friday January 11 2019

With just five days to go before one of the most important Parliamentary votes in recent British history, the government is starting to admit it will lose. Having refused to engage with what happens after a defeat, this week we saw No.10 actually utter the words “in the event that we lose the meaningful vote…”. And on Question Time last night, James Cleverly was asked directly if the government would win on Tuesday. “I suspect we might not,” the Tory vice chairman admitted. Having postponed this entire vote, here we have a senior Conservative saying he ’suspects’ his government will lose again. And it didn’t sound like expectation management, just under-pressure candour.

That’s not to say Downing Street have given up hope, and winning back the support of people like George Freeman and Trudy Harrison is helpful. But the main strategy now is to get the numbers down to a level that allow the possibility of squeaking victory in a second vote. The plan seems to be to create a ladder out of this for Tory MPs by letting them register their protest, then claim credit for any subsequent concessions. It is of course a very risky game indeed, not least with a hard core of European Research Group MPs maintaining their discipline and nerve.

That’s precisely why Nicky Morgan tells Chopper’s Brexit podcast that the way out is to abandon the DUP and hardline Brexiteers and instead win the support of Labour MPs who back a Norway-style deal (note that Owen Jones yesterday said it may be the ‘least worst’ option). Of course, May would have to abandon her central red line on free movement, but backers of the EEA model think that’s better than the risk of losing Brexit completely through any new referendum. The PM actually talked about Brexit to union leaders Len McCluskey and Tim Roache yesterday. The approach was on the phone, lasted just 10 minutes and was months (if not years) overdue, but it was a signal that she wants the support of those on the left who don’t want to overturn the referendum but want to protect jobs.

If the Commons somehow voted for a Norway plan, it would of course require more time to negotiate, but Brussels may agree an extension of Article 50 if there was at least a settled view of Parliament. This morning, Jeremy Hunt on Today said “I’m absolutely not accepting that we won’t win this vote” before then making plain the bigger threat was no-Brexit rather than no-deal. In fact he appeared to concede that the Commons majority against no-deal highlighted this week would indeed force May to delay Brexit. It was “very unrealistic to think Parliament wouldn’t find a way” to stop no-deal, he said. Add in Corbyn yesterday repeating the Starmer plan to extend Article 50, and you can see why it’s the new ‘backstop’ of 2019.

Hunt made clear however that “delaying to have a second referendum is not an option”. And on our CommonsPeople podcast this week (click below), ex-No.10 legislative affairs director Nikki da Costa (who has a withering verdict on John Bercow in the Tel today) reveals: “I can absolutely categorically say that she’s extraordinarily cross about the idea of second referendum”. Then take Corbyn’s own clear discomfort with a re-run vote yesterday (he stressed that some voters ‘see the EU as part of an establishment that plunged them into insecurity and hostility in the first place’), plus Diane Abbott’s ‘Lexit-style’ speech in the Commons today and you can see the big obstacles to a People’s Vote. Despite their new ad campaign greeting MPs at Westminster Tube.