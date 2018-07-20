The Waugh Zone Friday July 20, 2018

How many hours, days or weeks does Julian Smith have left as Chief Whip? Theresa May is desperate to hang on to him as the last thing she needs right now is another Cabinet vacancy. With just a few days to Tuesday’s recess, Smith needs to cross the finishing line more than the PM. Yet his role in the pairing row, with new mother Jo Swinson misled into thinking she could stay at home with her baby for a key Brexit votethis week, grows more damaging by the minute. Can he avoid demands for an unprecedented statement to the Commons next Monday? Can he hide behind the convention that whips never speak from the frontbench, when he personally tears up other conventions? Chief Whips never expect to be liked (Smith’s certainly ticked that box) but neither should they cause trouble for the person they are meant to protect: the PM.

The Times’s Sam Coates led the way on this yesterday and followed it up last night with a highly explosive allegation that Smith openly admitted to ‘a rival chief whip’ that he intended to break Parliamentary convention and order pairs to be broken because the Government was on a knife-edge. The Sun reported that up to five MPs were approached and that Smith demanded to know why one of them ignored his instructions to break the whip. Smith is already loathed by many of his own MPs (who can’t bear the way he is so transparently the campaign-manager-in-waiting for his old boss Gavin Williamson) and he’s finding the hard way what happens when you stiff your own side. The only people to emerge with credit and honour are those Tory MPs who refused to break their pairs. Pairing whip Andrew Stephenson has also been praised of late for his own advice to stick to pairs - but he and party chairman Brandon Lewis are going to have to explain what they said to each other when they chatted minutes before Lewis voted on Tuesday. Watch this ITV clip.

The only defence (and it’s a very thin one) that Smith has is that somehow he didn’t realise that Brandon Lewis was paired with Swinson. How does this square with claims by the PM and Andrea Leadsom that it was all due to an ‘administrative error’? Did a junior whip misinform Smith that Lewis was paired with someone else? If that’s true, however embarrassing, it will have to be made transparent. The problem is that few will believe the Chief Whip given his changing story over the past 48 hours, and given his form on the issue (Labour were furious recently when sick MP Naz Shah had to vote in a wheelchair). One Labour MP tells me when Smith was the whip on the Housing and Planning Bill “he was awful, we made agreements on timetabling and he broke them all the time”. Labour sources also dismiss as ‘bollocks’ Leadsom’s defence that the Opposition broke 52 pairs since 2016. They say it “never happens on big votes and is never deliberate”.

You may think this is all a bit arcane and MPs breaking ancient codes of honour are hardly the stuff of resignations. But misleading the Commons is a very serious matter indeed, often the very cause of previous ministerial resignations. And the Prime Minister herself said “the breaking of the pair was done in error”. It now looks like Smith deliberately broke the pair but claims somehow he didn’t realise it was this pair in particular. For him to survive he surely has to provide some evidence that there was an error. Yet he and No.10 are relying on the fact that whips rarely discuss their dark arts in public, and maybe the ‘rival chief whip’ - who sounds very much like Lib Dem Alistair Carmichael - will have to go public with his claims to make them to stick. If not, this whole row may fade.

The fact that Jo Swinson is at the centre of this row is significant too. She is almost certain to be the next Lib Dem leader and will win sympathy from mothers and fathers around the country who know how difficult life is with a new born. But it looks like she’s not won any sympathy from Labour Brexiteer Kate Hoey. She told the Spectator podcast (listen at 11m19s): “I gather she [Swinson] was okay to go on an anti-Trump demonstration [on Friday] so I’m not clear why she wasn’t able to come and vote [on Tuesday].” I’ve no idea whether Swinson asked for the pair to look after her two-week old son Gabriel this week. But Hoey’s remarks may well further anger Labour activists who already want her deselected.

There may well be one positive out of all of this: Cabinet minister Karen Bradley this morning said reforms would come: “I was a whip, I can tell you at point where you have a number of difficult votes, mistakes happen. We are going to come forward in the autumn with proposals for proxy voting.” Still, it’s not just pairing breaches where Theresa May has defied convention to help her majority-free Government cling onto power. We’ve done a list of 8 Ways To Tories Have Torn Up Convention to keep the PM’s administration alive.