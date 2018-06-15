The Waugh Zone Friday June 15, 2018

Too much fudge eventually rots your teeth. And today, after Theresa May’s new plan for Parliament’s role in approving her Brexit deal, it’s the Tory Remainers who are most down in the mouth. Stripping out any means for the Commons to force the PM’s hand, her “meaningful vote” amendment risks leaving Dominic Grieve and his dwindling band looking pretty toothless. Despite those private assurances from May in her office behind the Speaker’s chair, the ‘rebels’ look to have been duped into calling off their rebellion this week. ‘Sneaky’ is one of the more polite reactions.

Grieve was at his most lawyerly and donnish on Question Time last night, saying “I think a group of us will talk further to the government and try to resolve it…I hope they listen to me when I say I don’t understand why you’ve done this last-minute switch.” Anna Soubry was more pithy on Twitter: “Whilst I believe the PM is a woman of her word I voted in favour of the Lords amendment because I feared she would not be able to deliver on her promise because she won’t see off the no deal hard Brexiteers.”

The battle now resumes in the Lords on Monday when peers will back the Lord Hailsham amendment that incorporates Grieve’s move to ‘direct’ the government. It then comes back to the Commons soon after, but Government whips are confident they have the numbers, although it will be tight. The key factor here is that the Remainers are less unified than the Leavers, with some like George Freeman already peeling off amid worries about binding the PM’s hands. Will the Tory Remainers surprise us all next week and turn into the mice that roared? I suspect will they prove once again that they’re mere herbivores in the Westminster jungle, while the real carnivores are the Brexiteers. The PM will survive - until she runs out of red meat.