The Waugh Zone Friday June 29, 2018

So, after 10 hours of talks and threats of veto and walkouts, a deal was done in Brussels on EU migration policy. This time next week, when the Cabinet meets at Chequers for its crunch Brexit summit, will we see a similar negotiation marathon followed by an outbreak of uneasy harmony? Will Boris Johnson emerge blinking into the dawn to say he’d put up a fight and delivered for the people of his country? The meeting is set to start at 10am but every minister has been told to clear their diary for the entire day and possibly night. “It’s a nice place for dinner,” one No10 insider tells me, smiling.

Some of those attending next week worry that widening the discussion to include the full 25-strong Cabinet will mean Chequers will indeed resemble Brussels’ unwieldy, 28-nation talking shop, with each person insisting on having their say, even if they repeat what colleagues have said. (It could be worse: Labour’s 39-strong NEC spends many hours on its meetings). If the customs plans really are unpalatable, you can’t rule out one or more resignations. Few however expect any such public fireworks, but the PM knows she has to complete the most difficult balancing act yet of her premiership.

Jacob Rees-Mogg says that Brexiteers need not worry because David Davis has a ‘titanium-plated spine’ (though he backs it up in the Express with a warning that Tory MPs won’t approve the £39bn Brussels bill unless they get what they want on trade). All of the Brexiteers prefer the robustness of Theresa May’s Lancaster House speech (pre-snap election) to her conciliatory Florence and Mansion House speeches (post-snap election). Maybe that’s why she returned to her threat to pull security cooperation last night, telling the EU leaders: “I would urge you to consider what is in the best interests of the safety of your citizens and mine”.

That threat was laughed off in 2017, and looks like being laughed off again. Threats to the EU are hardly credible once you’ve already said (as May has) that her commitment to common European security is “unconditional”. Is the tough talk of putting lives at risk just a comfort blanket for her MPs back home? As I’ve been saying all week, whenever May toughens her language, Leavers suspect she’s secretly lining up a deal that will stiff them. Don’t forget that after the last Chequers meeting, some briefed that ‘divergence has won the day’, only for it to rapidly become clear in May’s Mansion House speech that ‘alignment’ had won the day.

Jean-Claude Juncker said yesterday: “We cannot go on to live with a split Cabinet. They have to say what they want and we will respond to that.” But what do they want? On paper, the majority look like backing the ‘soft, pro-business Brexit’ pushed by Philip Hammond and Greg Clark. In today’s Telegraph, Fraser Nelson warns that Culture Secretary Matt Hancock is now in the same place as Jeremy Hunt, Gavin Williamson and Sajid Javid – ambitious former Remainers who now strike a Brexiteer tone. Yet anyone who knows how close Hancock is to George Osborne may have their doubts about him pushing a ‘clean Brexit’.

Remainer ministers think Brexiteer colleagues will string out the meeting as long as possible to make it look like they put up a fight and won key concessions (even if those concessions are rhetorical not substantial). There’s a more prosaic reason why it could be a very long day and night next Friday: there’s no longer a pressing appointment with the Chequers big screen TV to watch the football. If England had beaten Belgium last night, their potential World Cup quarter final was set for 7pm on the day of the Brexit summit. Our loss means a match at 3pm on Saturday July 7 instead. Let’s hope the Cabinet have sorted their differences by then.