The Waugh Zone Friday March 23, 2018

Whatever confidential intelligence Theresa May shared with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron yesterday, it had the desired effect. “The Prime Minister provided the President and Chancellor with a detailed update on the investigation into the reckless use of a military nerve agent, of a type produced by Russia, on the streets of Salisbury,” No.10 said. France and Germany put out strong statements of support and the PM was delighted that last night the EU as a whole said it “agrees with the U.K. government’s assessment that it is highly likely the Russian Federation is responsible and that there is no plausible alternative explanation”.

The EU’s decision to pull its ambassador from Moscow came too late for the papers, but it is further proof that May’s case has been persuasive. An alliance of the big two of Berlin and Paris, plus Eastern European states who know all too well what Russian aggression looks like, was crucial. At least five EU states, including France and Lithuania, could expel Russian diplomats too. But as with our own response to Moscow, kicking out spies and withdrawing diplomats in a way is the easy bit. Will the EU toughen its sanctions or financial rules, often the only language that the Kremlin really understands?

The Russian Ambassador in London summed up his country’s mix of machismo and sarcasm yesterday when he invited in the media. He hit back at Boris Johnson’s ‘offensive’ Hitler comparison, but when asked by a reporter about a crass tweet that compared the Salisbury attack to an episode of Poirot, he replied “Did you like it?”.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has appointed the most hawkish of hawks as his new national security adviser. John Bolton has backed pre-emptive strikes on North Korea and will push for an end to the Iran nuclear deal (where the UK is allied more with Paris and Berlin than Washington). Trump has obviously forgotten their very different views on Iraq. But Bolton is hawkish too on Russia (he wrote last July that when the Presidents met “Trump got to experience Putin looking him in the eyes and lying to him, denying Russian interference in the election”). Bolton’s appointment is scary to many, but No.10 will at least take comfort that it has a fresh ally against Moscow.