The Waugh Zone Friday May 25, 2018

Yes, May 25 has finally arrived and many of you will be hoping never to see another GDPR headline in an email subject line ever again. The missives from various organisations have ranged from the pally to the desperate, the apocalyptic to the plaintive. But what does it mean for our political parties? I’ve written a big feature HERE on the different approaches taken by Labour and the Tories and others.

Some hope the new data rules will be the 2018 equivalent of the Millennium Bug – lots of needless panic in Whitehall and Westminster, some profiteering by dodgy advisers and then a whimper not a bang as the deadline passes. Yet many others in the parties know the sheer amount of time, money and manpower that has gone into prepping for today. It’s not just emails and ‘re-permissioning’ (a delightful new verb), it’s about server security, contractual updates (Labour has a thousand third parties that use its data) and lots of other under-the-radar items.

The stakes are high. It looks like Labour is expecting to lose two million of its seven million contacts with voters. It had to re-run its NHS Baby campaign (its most clicked-on page during 2015) to craftily confirm individual details. Facebook algorithm and privacy changes also mean that all parties (like media organisations) may have to accept their social media reach will be reduced. The Tories have been more sanguine about their hugely valuable email database (built up over years), though it’s unclear if they have all the permissions needed for older entries.

But I also report on the big, big fear among some working in politics of another impact of GDPR. This is so sensitive that few want to publicise it. After today, it’s free and easier to demand a “subject access request” (SAR) on every bit of personal data that a political party has on you. The sheer time it takes to recover and redact such data is enormous, and many are hoping the Information Commissioner will help fend off malicious attacks. Still, one party’s data expert tells me: “I’m really worried political parties are going to face a weaponised use of that by campaigners and activists…If you want to screw a political party, get 100 people to send in an SAR on the same day.” So as you wave goodbye to subscriber lists and begging missives, remember that for political parties the GDPR headache may have only just started.