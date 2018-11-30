The Waugh Zone Friday November 30, 2018

Theresa May has spoken to reporters on the flight to the G20 summit in Argentina, but her words add sweet FA to the sum of human knowledge on the topic of Brexit. Away from the will-they-wont-they farce of a TV debate, the only audience that matters is of course the 650 MPs in whose hands her premiership now rests. And it’s a real waiting game as all the focus is now on what will happen after the likely Government defeat of May’s compromise deal.

As we reported on Wednesday night, backers of a second referendum and a Norway-plus deal have decided to hold fire. They want the Commons to give a resounding rejection of the PM’s plan before going over the top and pushing their alternatives to the vote. That’s why Hilary Benn’s new cross-party amendment, published last night, is making waves. The words about stopping ‘no deal’ are not really the point. Crucially, the Benn amendment gives Parliament the extra time and procedural ability to come back in January and amend any new motion produced by May.

Some moan that politics should be all about policy not ‘process-ology’ (as Alastair Campbell used to call it), but right now Parliamentary procedure is what could well determine the future of this Prime Minister, and the kind of Brexit the country ends up with. With the full weight of Labour formally backing the Benn amendment, along with some Tory committee chairs, it’s perfectly possible it could win a majority. Add in all the customs union amendments to the Trade Bill and other bills needed before March 29, and it’s clear that ‘soft Brexit’ guerrilla warfare could continue unless May somehow gives way, or goes away.

After Andrea Leadsom’s loyalty plea, the roll-out of the Cabinet Brexiteers continues today with Liam Fox trying to woo Eurosceptic backbenchers. On the Today programme, he shared their pain (“I don’t for a second pretend to be enthusiastic about the backstop”) and even said “I don’t agree with” some of the assumptions behind the Government’s and Bank of England’s analysis on the economic impact of Brexit. The FT follows up our report from earlier this week that Michael Gove will be unleashed to further win round Tory MPs. I was told he would be the star guest on the Marr Show this Sunday. Maybe Marr could ask Gove why he was this week ‘purged’ from the European Research Group’s Whatsapp group.