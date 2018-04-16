The Waugh Zone Monday April 16, 2018

Three days after the RAF Tornado jets returned to base from bombing a suspected Syrian chemical weapons factory, MPs return to their own base today as Parliament’s Easter recess ends. Having refused to recall Parliament last week to give prior authorisation for the air strikes, Theresa May will make a statement around 3.30pm and hopes to then secure an emergency debate to allow one long discussion.

The PM told us overnight that she will take the rare step of asking the Speaker for grant a so-called Standing Order 24 (‘SO24’ in the jargon) debate. Labour suspects that’s an attempt to avoid a substantive, binding vote because SO24s are normally on a vaguely-worded motion such as ‘This House has considered the matter of [RAF airstrikes on Syria]’.

Given that there are likely to be enough Labour MPs who would defy their leadership and support the Government to win a majority, it’s baffling why No.10 appear to be avoiding a more specific motion. Of course, it’s perfectly possible there could be a fresh motion today or tomorrow, this is a very fluid situation and we may have to wait for a Business Statement to tell us more.

The procedural row risks distracting from the PM’s central case that this military action was constitutionally, legally and politically in order because it was aimed at allieviating humanitarian suffering. She makes that case strongly in the Sun, referring to “children gasping for life as ­chemicals choke their lungs, the air around them thick with the toxic smell of chlorine”.

A draft of the Attorney General’s legal advice will be published later. Former Attorney General Dominic Grieve admitted on the BBC this morning that self-defence and/or UN authorisation were the more traditional legal grounds for military action. Asked if relying on humanitarian grounds was controversial, he replied: “That’s quite right”.

But Grieve also pointed out that similar grounds were used to authorise action in Kosovo and the original no-fly-zones in Iraq. Both operations were opposed by one J.Corbyn at the time. Corbyn’s MPs will want to know if it is now Labour policy to say relying on human suffering is an illegal basis for military action - and if the Shadow Cabinet has approved the shift. “Even the Kosovo test, which is not universally accepted, is certainly not met as far as I can tell in this case,” Shadow Attorney General Shami Chakrabarti told Today.